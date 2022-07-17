How to Handle Health Issues in Your 60s

—

Getting older is one of the unavoidable things about life. While we should all appreciate getting more years on Earth, most of us look at the negative impacts of aging. It gets harder to do the activities we love to do. Playing basketball and running a marathon is a lot harder after you reach retirement age than when you are in high school.

If your kids have moved out of the house, you may be trying to find new lifestyle choices to stay productive throughout the day. Grandkids may come along, but this isn’t the case for every senior citizen. And if you are lucky enough to have activities to fill your day, you have to hope your health doesn’t fail you.

All types of diseases can plague those who hit their 60s. From heart attacks and diabetes to degenerative illnesses like dementia, there’s nothing harder than seeing yourself or a loved one lose some of the vitality that made them who they are.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your older years an extension of your prime.

Can you get life insurance if you have a stroke? It’s important to look out for your loved ones who you are still providing for financially in case you pass away. What about keeping a positive mental state so you can continue to enjoy what time you have left?

We’ll touch on all these things so your last decades can be just as joyful as your first ones.

Take Care of Your Physical Health

Many people are afraid of going to the doctor as they get older. They don’t want to know what is happening in their body because it gives them anxiety about what will happen down the line. Even though being aware of your potential health threats is an obviously smart choice, people choose to live in denial for as long as possible.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Try to overcome this choice by instead thinking of the positives of keeping up with your physical health as you get older. Going in for checkups doesn’t have to be such a drag. First, decide what makes you afraid of the doctor. If it’s the cold atmosphere, seek medical attention over the internet. You can sit from the comfort of your home, bringing a sense of serenity to your appointment.

If you find that you do have a health issue, talk to your doctor about the next steps and figure out how to prevent it from getting worse. If you fear for your family’s financial security in case things don’t go well down the road, think about getting a life insurance policy.

You may worry that your insurer won’t give you a policy if you have just been diagnosed with something serious like a stroke, but this simply isn’t true. Life insurance companies will look at how attentive you are to your health in the aftermath of the stroke.

They will also look at other risk factors like tobacco use and obesity. Try to stay active and quit bad habits so you will look better in the eyes of your potential insurance agent . It will also help give you the peace of mind that your beneficiaries won’t have to cash in on the policy because your healthy habits will keep you alive.

The activities you can do at an older age are obviously limited compared to your 20s. You may not be able to play tackle football anymore, but think about the other ways you can have fun while burning some calories. Swimming, a brisk jog in the wilderness, and a bike ride in your neighborhood not only provide physical benefits but also mental health reprieves.

Do Things That Make You Happy

This leads to the importance of mentally stimulating activities in your senior years. Having a good grasp on what makes you happy will have multiple effects on your health. It will motivate you to stay physically active and attentive to your medical checkups.

Find the things you like doing that are healthy in multiple ways. Learn to do something new and exciting. Just because you have retired from your career doesn’t mean that you don’t still have potential and things to accomplish.

Write the novel you always wanted to in your youth but didn’t have the time to finish. Learn to cook and make food for your loved ones. This means you can control the nutritional value of your meal, and you are stimulating your mind. You’ll be encouraged to keep going because you will see the positive effects on both your mental and physical health.

You can also start doing activities that will benefit your health and your finances at the same time. By embracing a new hobby, you may even be able to turn it into an entrepreneurial career in your golden years.

Take those recipes you’ve developed for your family and start reaching out to vendors in your area. Self-publish your book online, and you may start to see some extra money enter your wallet. This cash should then be put in savings for yourself and your family in case of an emergency.

Getting older and not working can present a lot of stress for those in their older years. Combining healthy hobbies with financial knowledge will solve issues on two fronts.

Accept What Is Uncontrollable

The last important thing you have to do is accept the things you can’t change. Getting older is unavoidable. We should feel lucky to have seen more years. Many of us can’t seem to accept the changes that happen in our lives with time passing.

Sometimes seeing a job end or kids growing up and leaving has you wondering what comes next in your middle and older age. If you no longer get to go to work and you enjoyed your job, maybe help your adult child choose their career path . Talk to your grandkids about what they are doing in school.

Realizing that you can still be just as viable in your 60s as in your 30s is a matter of mindset. Don’t fight that things are changing. Go with it and see how your lifestyle can be tweaked. You might just have your best stage of life at the sunset of it.

—

Shawn Laib writes and researches for the life insurance comparison company, QuickQuote.com . He wants to help those in their golden years navigate the health and financial struggles of getting older.

iStockPhoto