The Good Men Project

Home / All Things Geek / ​In Stores This Week: Sonic, Darth Maul, and Tron!

​In Stores This Week: Sonic, Darth Maul, and Tron!

It’s Thursday, which means new items are showing up at your local comic shop from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd.!

This week, a new Gallery Diorama of Sonic the Hedgehog, a new bust of Darth Maul and a deluxe arcade set of Tron figures all arrive in stores, and you can reserve one at your local shop or order online! It’s the best of all worlds!

Sonic the Hedgehog Gallery Movie PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! This piece is sure to go fast! Based on the hit movie, this approximately 5-inch sculpture shows Sonic standing on one of Dr. Robotnik’s drones, about to take off in a burst of speed, lightning crackling around him. Sculpted in a 1/6 scale, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint details. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios. (Item # JUN212279, SRP: $49.99)

 

Star Wars: Rebels Darth Maul 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Sith warrior is now the latest animated bust! Based on his appearance in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, Darth Maul wields his double-bladed lightsaber in preparation of facing his Jedi opponents. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! (Item #APR212363, SRP: $59.99)

Tron Deluxe Action Figures Arcade Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! Time to play the game! This new box set of Tron figures is a must-have for any fan of the movie – or the game! Tron, Sark and Flynn strike an action pose inside this replica arcade cabinet, and their UV-reactive paint glows when the internal black light is activated! Push the “Start” button and watch the figures – and the Tron logo – light up! The arcade cabinet stands approximately 17 inches tall, 9 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Each 7-inch action figure features 16 points of articulation and a disc accessory, was designed by Yuri Tming and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd. (Item #MAR208005, SRP: $120.00)

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

