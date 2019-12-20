2019 All Things Geek Best Toys and Tech Holiday Gift Guide!

I got a HUGE collection of Toys and Tech gifts this season to share with you just in time for procrastinators (like me) to please the little geeks on their lists! Whenever available, I included an amazon prime discount widget!

You’re welcome Geek Nation! And Happy Holidays!

Micro Sprite

The Micro Sprite offers a compact, lightweight scooter that is incredibly durable and portable! Featuring a 2-wheeled design, the Sprite can be ridden by ages 8 to adults weighing up to 220 lbs. With an easy folding feature, the Sprite is perfect for travel, riding to school, or for quick commutes.

MSRP: $139.99

Ages: 8 – adult!

Where to purchase: Amazon and retailers including: Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, FAO Schwarz and more

Cinemood 360

I’ve reviewed the Cinemood before, “Tech Review: Cinemood Portable Movie Theater “but this latest incarnation is interactive with an improved battery life, internal memory, and loaded with content that shows off it’s new interactive display!

Still the best portable video projector on the market!

Standalone projector

Ultralight and compact – 3” size, .5 lbs

Up to 12-feet projection in the dark

Up to 5 hours of rechargeable battery life

Noise-free cooling system

Built-in 2.5W speaker, Bluetooth, WiFi, and AUX-port

Comes preloaded with 360-degree educational games & videos

Comes preloaded with educational Disney content, including digital books, safety videos and short cartoons. Cinemood continues to expand the free Disney library with content that will be added through software updates.

Ability to upload your own content to create 360-degree videos

No connection to a computer, phone or wall outlet needed

32 GB of internal storage

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled

Soft lumes = very limited blue light to help to protect your family’s eyes and circadian rhythms

Age Range: All Ages

MSRP: $499.99 ($100 off coupon now on Amazon!)

Available: Amazon

Loog Guitars | Loog Pro Electric (or Loog Mini for ages 3 – 6!)

*FREE SHIPPING / guaranteed by Xmas Eve*

Designed for kids, good enough for pros: solid wood body and maple neck. AS EASY AS 1-2-3: The ideal first guitar for anyone 8+. Loog’s slim neck is perfect for kids’ hands.

Already a guitar player? The Loog Pro can still be a nice addition to your arsenal: tune it to Open A and use it as a riff machine or to play slide. Or simply let the constraint of having fewer strings unleash your creativity and take you to new musical places.

No amps required, although can be used. Wood sourced only from responsibly managed forests. Committed to quality and safety standards that meet or exceed government regulations

Colors : Red, Green, Black, Pink, White, Yellow

Ages : 8+

MSRP Loog Guitars website : $199; Amazon

ZURU HOLIDAY OFFERINGS 2019

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys! They’ve got numerous Toy of the Year awards and have sent me a variety of Holiday Gift Offerings available right now!

Boppi The Dancing Llama

The most lifelike and fantastical creatures ever created, ZURU’s Pets Alive new robotics collection of fun and playful pets is led by Boppi the Booty Shakin’’ Llama! With countless ways to interact and play, these toys will capture hears and be

an instant best friend! Shake it like nobody is watching! Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin’ Llama willget the entire family up dancing and laughing for hours!

See Boppi in action for a giggle –

Key features include three awesome songs to bop, spin and dance to, robotic booty shaking and head spinning motions, and cute and realistic features and coloring – both white and purple too! Batteries included (4x Alkaline AAA required). Ages 3+, SRP $19.99. Available at Target, Amazon and Walmart!

Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise –

The Biggest Surprise Egg with Over 25 Surprises!Discover the most BOW-utiful surprises with Rainbocorns Big Bow Surprise!Hatch open the giant golden egg to discover the biggest Rainbocorn yet,

with over 25 layers of Rainbocorn fun! Which giant cuddly Rainbocornwill you unbox? Pop your sparkly Big Bow off the golden egg and wear it as the cutest accessory. Fin d even more surprises like new sequin patterned hearts that you can share and swap, adorable accessories, stickers, and all new collectible Bow-Bowcorns! There are 3 cuddly

cuties to collect including Belle, Bobbi and Bowie Big Bow! Who will you find? Ages 3+, SRP $49.99 – Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon.

DINO-Smashers Series 3 – 8 Pack-



It’s time to go back to the land before time… with Smashers Series 3 DINO! Explore the Jurassic world of the wackiest Dinosaurs you’ll ever meet. Smash open the NEW Smash Egg to find what’s crawling inside with over 100+ dinosaur characters to collect! Smash your dino smashers on the ground, to the wall or anywhere you can think and start building your Smashers collection today! The smashing will never end! Ages 4+, SRP $9.99. Available at Walmart, Amazon.

See Dino -Smashers in Action: –

Dino Smashers Series 3 Smash-O-Saur Playset –



Get down n’ dino with the new SMASH REX Playset! Lift his tail to bite down on your Smash Eggs, then press down on the egg shell to SMASH & POOP out your Dino Smashers! At the end of your excavation, you’ll piece together the dino fossils to find out which of the 3 exclusive smash-o-saur dinos you’ve unveiled – will it be the T-Rex? Or maybe a Triceratops? Ages 4+, SRP $24.99. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

Bunch O Balloons Self Sealing Party Balloons –

Who’s ready for a Bunch O Balloons Party?! Party planning can be tons of fun, but the execution itselfcan literally take your breath away, especially when it comes to balloons, but there is a magical game-changer to it all! With BOB Party you can fill, tie andstring 40 balloons in only 40 seconds. There is literally no more blowing, no more tying and no need

to add ribbon or string! Simply attach the stems to our Electric Party Pump nozzle and press GO! Within seconds, your Bunch O Balloons Party stems will fill and self-tie with ease and convenience and once inflated, you can cut the stems (hard cord) and the ribbon remains! All our Balloons are totally reusable and refillable and come in so many colors and themes. Our Electric Party Pump is also compatible with helium tanks for even more fun and convenience! Whatever you choose, make sure you join the party and fill, tie and string up to 40 balloons in just 40 seconds!

See it for Yourself – BOB Party In Action for a WOW Factor:

Bunch O Balloons Party is available in Walmart and Target. The ZURU Bunch O Balloons Party Pump Starter Pack with attachment accessories and two balloon stems (16 balloons) SRP $16.99 and ZURU Bunch O Balloons 3 stem (24 Balloon) packs including a helium adaptor will be offered in various colors for SRP $9.99. Shop Walmart or Target

balloons in less than one minute. Ages 5+, 3 pack $7.99 Available at Costco, Walmart, and Target.

X-Shot Ninja No Rez –

The power of X-Shot continues to grow with an exclusive partnership with the world’s #1 Fortnite Player, Ninja. Fortnite gamers can encompass Ninja’s skills with the extremely accurate X-Shot Ninja No Rez. This blaster allows foam fighters to fire 4 darts in just one round in no time with its automatic rotating barrel! No opponent resurrects when hit by this blaster. The elite accuracy of this blaster will up your game when firing away the included 8 Darts and sporting the Ninja

inspired dog tags. Ages 8+, SRP $7.99. Available at Target and Amazon!

X Shot Ninja Quick Scope –

The power of X-Shot continues to grow with an exclusive partnership with the world’s #1 Fortnite

Player, Ninja. Bring to life your favorite gaming

experience with the X-Shot Ninja Quick Scope. Now you will never miss an aim with this blaster’s attachable scope and “Break ‘n Load” action that allows you to take on targets outside of close combat range with extreme accuracy and power! This partnership combines the epic popularity of Ninja’s 40 million devoted fans with the innovative design and value of the X-Shot blaster range. With 12 reusable darts, a Bandana and dog togs included – you will be set to up your game! Ages 8+, SRP $14.99. Available at Amazon

and Target!

X-Shot Ninja Justice –

Prepare to serve justice to all your opponents and be sure to mod it your way with the X-Shot Ninja Justice. The power of X-Shot continues to grow with an exclusive

partnership with the worlds #1 Fortnite Player, Ninja. This partnership combines the epic popularity of Ninja’s 40 million devoted fans with the innovative design and value of the X-Shot blaster range. Made for a good time, the 12 attachable parts included in the pack, allow you to

customize your own blaster. There are +1000 of different unique combinations possible to create the ultimate blaster for the ultimate Fortnite player. The package includes 48 Darts to

fire away and a Ninja inspired bandana and dog tag to complete the look so you can up your

game. Ages 8+, SRP $39.99. Available at Target!

Robo Alive Ice Blasting Dragon –

They walk, roar, breathe fire (or ice) and gnash their teeth! Making Walmart’s Top by Kids Toy List 2019, these creatures will terrify parents and delight kids of all ages! Ice Blasting Dragonblasts “ice” with cold blue flashing LED lights

and icy breath-blasting SFX, while Fire Breathing Dragon roars as it breathes “fire” with hot red LED flashing lights. With realistic enhanced robotic head movements, convincing walking motions and a deadly bite, their next victim is never out of reach! But both feature on/off switches on their stomach – in case they need to be reined in. These awesome Robo Alive creatures are roaring into stores in 2019. Just in time for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones and the upcoming movie How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World, these are reasonably priced and sure to be in hot demand. Batteries not included. Ages 6+, SRP: $24.99. Available at Amazon, Walmart and Target!

That’s all for now but stay tuned for more Geek Gist ideas as samples become available!

Art Credit-Manufactures