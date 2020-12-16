A Country Christmas Carol “On Air” Hosted by Hal Linden and Narrated by Terrance Mann

Tony award winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds) hosts and three-time Tony nominee, Terrence Mann (CATS, Les Mis, Beauty and the Beast, The Addams Family) narrates. A Country Christmas Carol, On Air, is presented by Tim Jerome (CATS, The Phantom of the Opera, Tarzan) and MainStreet Musicals as a part of the Audio Stages series on WBAI Radio 99.5FM NYC, Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm EST.

The broadcast coincides with the first-time release of the show’s Studio Cast Album, available December 21, 2020. iTunes is offering an exclusive pre-release sale with a discount on the album and three advance tracks available for immediate download on December 19 and 20, 2020.

The two Jaymies, James A. Rocco (CATS, The Wizard of Oz) and Jayme McDaniel (XCaliber, Broadway on Demand), conceived and directed the Audio Stages’ adaptation. McDaniel said, “Our goal was to capture the exuberance of a live musical while highlighting cuts from this terrific new album.”

“I always loved this show. To keep me sane during the pandemic, I decided to produce a recording. It was an amazing puzzle and a gift during this challenging year,” said Rocco.

A Country Christmas Carol “On Air,” with Music and Lyrics by Albert Evans (Pageant, Nite Club Confidential) and Book and Lyrics by Ronald Kaehler (Under the Overture) takes place in Marley County USA, where folks don’t have a whole lot, but everybody’s doing what they can to make the Christmas holiday crackle, except for one mean and miserly old coot who misses the entire point; Banker Scrooge, the meanest man in town. His secretary, Bobbie Jo Cratchit, is a young widow who sings like Patsy Cline and lives in a trailer community with her two small children, Jane and Tim. Bobbie Jo has been “counting to 10” for far too long and is about to break. Ring a bell?

Along with Mann and Linden, you’ll hear members from the Studio Cast Album: G. Wayne Hoffman, Heidi Karol Johnson Bart Shatto (Les Mis, The Civil War), Audrey Lavine (Carrie, Rags, MAC Award winner), Christy Carlson Romano, Jack Ingram, Linda Sue Moshier, Dennis Deal, Valerie DeWeese, Janet Dunn, Tim Ewing, Tari Kelly, Alix Korey, Kevin McMahon, Randy Schmeling, Kellie Turner, Jessica Tyler Wright, and Patti Wyss.

The “on Air” version of A Country Christmas Carol has been expanded for live presentations and is available for licensing in 2021. Think Prairie Home Companion meets Charles Dickens. For licensing information visit: www.acountrychristmascarol.com

Don’t miss Audio Stages’ presentation of A Country Christmas Carol, on Air. Saturday, December 19, 2020, 7pm EST on WBAI 99.5fm or on the internet at https://www.wbai.org/ and click the “LISTEN LIVE” button.

TIM JEROME AND MAINSTREET MUSICALS

Founded by Tim Jerome (The Phantom of the Opera, Tarzan), MainStreet Musicals is a non-profit and tax-exempt national consortium of theater professionals and their non-profit, commercial, and educational partners. Thanks to the generosity of professional directors and educators, MainStreet provides a valuable script evaluation service for writers and composers. Utilizing performance competitions, concert-readings, and (coming soon) radio-theater, MainStreet promotes development opportunities for original stage musicals throughout regional America.

ABOUT JAMES A. ROCCO:

Rocco’s theatrical career started at three-years-old, as the youngest member of the (Art) Linkletter Totten Tots! He appeared in Oliver! with Ray Walston and Jules Munschin; Carousel as Enoch Snow Jr, with John Raitt; and as Sheppard in Sidney Lumet & David Merrick’s thriller, Child’s Play.

James produced his first show in New York at 16 (Henry, Sweet Henry, at the Mercer Arts Center and the Lamb Theatre). As a performer, he appeared in the original Broadway production of Cats (ironically stepping in for Terrance Mann, as the Rum Tum Tugger, while Terry appeared in the film version of A CHORUS LINE). Rocco was seen in the International and TV Ashai Productions of Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies; sang back up for Frank Sinatra and was lead singer for Herbie Hancock and the Super Sounds.

His freelance work as a director/choreographer includes award-winning productions of: 33 Variations, Grey Gardens, Yankee Doodle Dandy (World Premiere), Sweeney Todd, The Wizard of Oz, Chess, She Loves Me, Violet, South Pacific, White Christmas, As Bees in Honey Drown, A Little Night Music, Songs For A New World, In The Heights, Damn Yankees, Pirates of Penzance, Guys & Dolls, On the Town, A Christmas Story, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more from classic repertoire to world premieres

He is the co-founder of Thirty Saints Productions, which created The Broadway Songbook® Series. Together with Broadway Asia, Thirty Saints toured Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat® to Tokyo and led the artistic team for the US Air Force’s 9/11 tribute video; There Are No Words, seen by millions of viewers on 9/11/2016. Thirty Saints is an investor in the current Broadway, National Tour and Toronto productions of Come from Away.

From 2005-2017, Rocco was the VP of Programming and Producing Artistic Director at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. In 2019, he was recognized by The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds for 30 years of dedication, craft and contribution to theater.

Currently a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, he serves on the Alliance’s New Works committee. Rocco commissioned the holiday musical A Country Christmas Carol and was part of the creative teams behind the off-Broadway cult hits Nite Club Confidential and Streakin’! His re-visioned stage production of Singin’ in the Rain has been seen around the world.

ABOUT JAYME McDANIEL:

Is a Director, Choreographer and Producer whose recent credits include: Korea and Japan: Rebecca, The Musical; The Man Who Laughs, Xcalibur (Broadway On Demand), Marie Antoinette, Monte Cristo, Hamlet, The Rock Opera; The Last Kiss & Maury Yeston’s Phantom! EMK International and TOHO Theatricals. Regional: White Christmas, Joseph…, starring Clay Aiken, (Broadway World awards best direction and choreography) Singin’ in the Rain (IRNE nomination choreography): Ogunquit Playhouse Joseph… North Shore; Singin’ in the Rain, Grey Gardens, Yankee Doodle & The Rocky Horror Show: Ordway Center; The Student Prince: Paper Mill Playhouse; Zorba & H.M.S. Pinafore: Berkshire Theatre Festival, Violet, Candide & Drood: Connecticut Repertory; Always Patsy Cline, Evita, It’s a Fabulous Life, Chicago, Zombie Prom, The Merry Widow, People Like Us, They’re Playing Our Song etc. Producer at Ogunquit Playhouse and Ordway Center. On Stage: final national tour of Hello, Dolly! With Carol Channing. Minneapolis Star Tribune Outstanding Director of a Musical of 2007.

ABOUT ALBERT EVANS:

Wrote the Off-Broadway hits Nite Club Confidential, The Texas Chainsaw Musical, Streakin’ thru the 70s and Pageant, chosen by Time Magazine as one of the year’s ten best entertainment events. In addition to its 2 off-Broadway productions, Pageant has been performed in London, Australia, Japan and all of the USA. His lyrics are featured in New York City Opera’s and Live from Live from Lincoln Center, PBS broadcast of The Merry Widow.

For ten years, Mr. Evans was Composer-in-Residence at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse where he wrote scores for Great Expectations, Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, A Tale of Two Cities and Mikado Inc.

He is now Artistic Associate at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, where he adapted the songs of George M. Cohan for the musical biography, Yankee Doodle Dandy, subsequently mounted at The Ordway Center (St. Paul) and Theatre Under the Stars (Houston), Rosie the Riveter! (touring Theater for Young Audiences musical), and

Paint Your Wagon (co-creator of new musical arrangements).

Evans is the writer and host of The 5th Avenue’s Show Talks with Albert Evans, pre-show chats about all things theatrical.

ABOUT RONALD KAEHLER:

Is a playwright, lyricist, and composer living in New York City. His current projects include Under the Overture, an operatic farce for which he adapted the music of Rossini, and Poor Players, a darkly comic thriller.

Under the Overture was a finalist in the MUT International Musical Entertainment Competition in Munich, Germany July 2018. In October 2018, a workshop directed by Gerard Alessandrini was held in New York City. Poor Players is one of ten works cited in Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport’s “Producer Pick List 2018.”

A Country Christmas Carol marked Ron’s initial collaboration with Albert Evans. The original production was commissioned and directed by James Rocco for Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and subsequently presented in New York by the National Music Theatre Network’s “MainStreet Musicals” series, where it won the Directors’ Choice Award.

The team of Evans & Kaehler also wrote six annual editions of The Story Salad Shows, musicals for children toured the country under the auspices of Theatreworks USA. They also created the touring children’s musical I Feel Great! (Sweet Youth Productions, Boston) and collaborated on the title song for the Off-Broadway play Beat: A Subway Cop’s Comedy by John DiResta.

Ron has written songs and specialty material for noted Broadway performers (Bryan Batt, David Garrison, Eddie Korbich, Alix Korey, Marin Mazzie, Jessica Molaskey, and Mary Testa, among others) and theatrical events (Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefits and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society’s Mr. Abbott Awards).

His songs have been published (Midder Music) and recorded (“Twisted Turtle Tinsel”, “The Best of In Celebration of Life”). In addition to Albert Evans, Ron has collaborated with David Friedman, Anne Bryant & Ellen Bernfeld, Steve Silverstein, and Jeremy Franklin Goodman.

In addition to his theatrical work, Ron served as Executive Story Editor and contributing writer for the children’s television series Van-Pires (Abrams/Gentile Entertainment), which was one of the earliest live action/animated series to utilize CGI technology.

The show was rated No. 1 in its time slot in various domestic and international markets. Ron has also edited many academic books, including David Kaplan’s acclaimed textbook series “Five Approaches to Acting” (Hansen Publishing Group).

He is a member of The Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and New Play Exchange.