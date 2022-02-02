Abingdon Theatre Company Finds Their Queens Girl in the World!

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) announces casting for their upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens Girl in the World. The one woman play, written by Caleen Sinette Jennings, will star Felicia Curry as protagonist, Jacqueline Marie Butler. Curry originated the role in the third installment of the trilogy, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD. Queens Girl in the World marks Abingdon’s return to the main stage.

Queens Girl in the World will open for a limited run at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row from April 9th to May 1st, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here:

https://bfany.org/theatre-row/ shows/queens-girl-in-the- world/

“I am so eager for the New York audience to experience Ms. Curry’s dynamic portrayal of Jacqueline Marie Butler” said Artistic Director, Chad Austin. “Felicia is not only a powerhouse actor, she is a kind and generous soul.”

Playwright, Caleen Sinette Jennings shared, “I am honored to have Felicia Curry in the role of Jackie. Her keen intelligence and impeccable vocal and physical skills are surpassed only by her professionalism and warmth. Paige Hernandez and Felicia Curry are a playwright’s dream team. Abingdon Theatre, a million thanks for this gift!”

Abingdon’s production will mark the New York Premiere of Queens Girl in the World. The piece looks at one young woman’s journey of self-discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights-era. It chronicles the misadventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, whose sudden transfer from a protective, middle-class upbringing in 1950s Queens to a progressive, predominantly Jewish private school in Greenwich Village. Funny, poignant, and filled with life, all punctuated with the irresistible sounds of Motown.

Opening at Theatre Row on April 10th, 2022, the production is led by director Paige Hernandez who will drive the creative team including Mika Eubanks (costume design), Daisy Long (lighting design), Lisa Renkel (projection design) and Teresa Williams (set design).

Hernandez, who has worked with Felicia Curry previously said, “Felicia has been a tremendous gift in the DC theater community for many years now. It’s only fitting that her Abingdon debut is with a piece that will highlight so many of her strengths. You don’t want to miss the chance to watch this star rocket launch to the next level”.

Felicia Curry is a multi-award-winning performer for both plays and musicals who recently won the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for her portrayal of Nina Simone in NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN. She has performed regionally at Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center (Mo Willems world premiere), Woolly Mammoth Theatre (Jen Silverman world premiere), Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre (Beth Henly world premiere), Ford’s Theatre (Artistic Associate) and Everyman Theatre (Resident Company). Over the pandemic, she filmed QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS (a one-woman world premiere) and UNTIL THE FLOOD, both of which were mentioned in The NY Times as theater-to-stream. An RTCC Award winner for The Color Purple and a Helen Hayes Award winner for Lela & Co., she has hosted the Helen Hayes Awards three times and currently hosts WETA Arts on PBS. She has been featured in the Washington Post (12 Stage Dynamos) and Washingtonian Magazine (10 Stage Stars).

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, over 25 years later Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominique Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre’s power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

