ABLAZE Details New Comic & Graphic Novel Solicitations for July 2023 Release!

The action begins with the launch of the manhwa series, GET SCHOOLED, which is based on the hit webtoon by the renowned Korean webtoon production company, YLAB, and tells the story of a tough educator’s unorthodox techniques to clean up a violent high school.

GET SCHOOLED is currently one of the Top 2 Dramas on the Webtoons platform.

Page Views for the series: 78.7 million

Webtoon Subscribers to the series: 1.3 million

Average Rating of all Webtoon users for the series: 9.8 out of 10

The print edition of GET SCHOOLED is highly anticipated!

ABLAZE also opens advance solicitations in July for a pair of notable releases set to debut in August. The trade paperback edition of ON THE WAY delivers a story of friendship, family, and learning by Spanish creators Paco Hernández and José Ángel Ares. Solicitations for Volume 2 of the popular supernatural romance webtoon manhwa series, WITCH OF MINE, also open in July ahead of its August release.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And catch the latest additions to several continuing ABLAZE comic book series for July including the latest hardcover edition of THE MINECRAFT-INSPIRED MISADVENTURES OF FRIGIEL & FLUFFY (Vol. 5), which continues the exciting adventures of Frigiel & Fluffy, each adventure transports fans into the world they love! These new adventures, taking place in the Minecraft universe will appeal to fans of all ages. Also don’t miss the debuts of ANIMAL CASTLE VOL. 2, Issue 3, THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS Issue 4, and TRAVELING TO MARS, Issue 8.

GET SCHOOLED Vol. 1, story by Yongtaek Chae, art by Garam Han ·SRP: $19.99 · 250 Pages ·

ISBN: 978-1-68497-170-1 · Available July 25th

It is the near future, and student violence in schools is out of control. In a questionnaire survey for teachers, 98.6% say it is far more challenging to teach students than in the past, and 85.8% say it is not only more challenging but now dangerous.

Eventually due to out-of-control youth violence, a teacher is murdered, and the news goes everywhere. As a result, public opinion calling for rapid changes to juvenile law boils over in all parts of the country.



The Ministry of Education and the National Assembly, feeling the seriousness of the collapse of the teaching authority, take the news very seriously and revise the Teaching Rights Protection Act, to create a single supervisory body. The name of the supervisory body is the Office of the Protection of Educational Rights.

Hwajin Na becomes a supervisor of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau and is sent to a school where the collapse of the school authority is severe. His teaching techniques are violent for someone who works in the Ministry of Education. But when punishments don’t seem to work on even the worst of school bullies, there is no better man for the job. Sometimes you can’t get a good education until those bullies are taught a lesson…

Also coming soon and now open for pre-order and advance solicitation:







WITCH OF MINE Vol. 2, story by Haeyoon, art by MAS · SRP: $19.99 ·250 Pages ·

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

ISBN: 978-1-68497-173-2 · Available August 16th

In these times, if you’re too good or bad at something, or simply too beautiful, you’re called a witch. But there also exist magical beings called witches, who can wield great powers of destruction and manipulation, sometimes doing so in the pursuit of love with human beings.

Spinning out from the events of Volume 1, we find another tale of a witch’s devotion to true, tenderly mortal love. Disguising herself to fit into the world of humans, Cordelia desires to build a life with the kind-hearted Michael, but can their love survive the truth of her origins? Plus: can a resilient human woman change the heart of one of the witches’ cynical sisters?



ON THE WAY TP Edition, story by Paco Hernández, art by José Ángel Ares ·SRP: $19.99 · 172 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-130-5 ·Available August 16th

Emma, a newly single cartoonist in her thirties, impulsively finds herself standing in Roncesvalles with her gaze fixed on Santiago de Compostela. Following the pilgrimage route known as The Way of St. James, she realizes the path she is traveling is bringing her closer to and somehow farther away from everyone around her, that the weight of her backpack is more than the clothes and pans inside, and that what she believed to be a simple walk to get some miles behind her (and her past) is a chance to learn not only about the people she meets along the way, but also herself.

Creators Paco Hernández & José Ángel Ares bring you a story of friendship, family, and learning. An emotional journey from which no one will return to being the same.

New July 2023 issues for continuing ABLAZE titles:



THE MINECRAFT-INSPIRED MISADVENTURES OF FRIGIEL & FLUFFY Vol. 5 HC Edition, story by Frigiel and Jean-Christophe Derrien, art by Minte ·SRP: $12.99 · 104 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-171-8 ·

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Available July 12th

For Minecraft fans! Graphic novels set in the world of the game!

Each adventure transports fans into the world they love!

Join Frigiel & Fluffy and their friends as they explore strange lands,

encounter bizarre creatures, do battle against evil and find treasure!

Featuring Frigiel, the brave sorcerer’s apprentice, ever ready to give his all for his friends, who dreams of one day becoming a true adventurer. And his faithful canine companion Fluffy, as cuddly with his master as he is bitey with the bad guys! Vol. 5 contains two complete self-contained stories.



ANIMAL CASTLE VOL. 2, Issue 3, story by Xavier Dorison, art by Felix Delep · SRP: $3.99 ·

Available July 12th

On the Farm, all animals were equal. In the Castle,

some are more equal than others.

Picks up shortly after the events of the first series with Miss B trying to convince the animals not to give in to violence, to put an end to Silvio’s reign…

Seeing that the animals are more tenacious than he ever expected, Silvio has Miss B put in solitary. And while that may not break her spirit, it may have consequences that will affect her family forever. And as the struggle continues, the president must consider giving the animals what they want…but that doesn’t mean he won’t give it to them on his own twisted terms.

THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS Issue 4, story by Michael Moreci, art by Giuseppe Cafaro ·SRP: $3.99 · Available July 19th

From the writer of Barbaric comes the world-hopping, skull- crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians!

Besieged on all sides, the intrepid team of mighty barbarians have one hope: that another hero who has already been taken by the evil Aleph and their creators can be freed from the spell cast upon him…and absolutely obliterate everything and anything in his path. Kull and crew will cross paths and swords with a true legend in hopes that he becomes an ally. Enter Thongor! Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians!

TRAVELING TO MARS Issue 8, story by Mark Russell, art by Roberto Meli · SRP: $3.99 ·

Available July 26th

The Erimhon arrives on Mars, but unforeseen circumstances threaten Roy’s mission.

All art – ABLAZE