ABLAZE Details New Graphic Novels For February 2022 Release!

Among the new titles debuting is the bio-horror sci-fi action series, LIFE ZERO, from the artist of Marvel Comics’ Devil’s Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto. The series debut will launch with three additional special variant covers by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Landini, and Fritz Casas (Uncanny X-Men #133 Parody).

Additional releases include the North American debut of FORGET MY NAME, a critically acclaimed slice of life graphic novel by famed Italian creator, Zerocalcare, who also has a new animated series debuting on Netflix this month.

Also scheduled are the subsequent volumes of two manga series from ABLAZE – CRUELER THAN DEAD Vol. 2 (Feb. 23rd), and VERSUS FIGHTING STORY Vol. 2 (Feb. 23rd). And the next issue of the Orwellian epic, ANIMAL CASTLE Issue 3 (Feb. 16th).

All ABLAZE titles will be available in print and digitally. I will feature each title as review copies become available!

LIFE ZERO, Issue 1, by writer Stefano Vietti & artist Marco Checchetto ·

MSRP: $3.99 ·Release Date: February 9, 2022

From the artist of Marvel Comics’ Devil’s Reign & Daredevil, Marco Checchetto, comes a thrilling new adventure!

Where were you when the cloud arrived? Where were you when the world changed forever? Where were you when people started dying? ABLAZE is proud to present LIFE ZERO by Stefano Vietti (Dragonero) and Marco Checchetto (Daredevil, Avengers, Old Man Hawkeye, Wolverine), with colors by Andres Mossa (Wolverine, Avengers, Secret Wars 2099). At the limits between science fiction, action and horror is LIFE ZERO!

FORGET MY NAME HC Edition, by Zerocalcare

MSRP: $19.99 · Release Date: March 9, 2022

When the last vestiges of his childhood are taken from him, Zerocalcare discovers unsuspected secrets about his family. Torn between the soothing numbness of the innocence of youth and the impossibility to elude society’s ever-expanding control over people’s lives, he’ll have to understand where he really comes from before he understands where he is going.

A story that was shortlisted for Italy’s prestigious Strega literary award, an honor that was bestowed on a graphic novel only twice in the award’s history. This is the book that has broken down the barrier between “real book” readers and graphic novel enthusiasts in Europe, having sold over 150,000 copies so far. Also don’t miss the premiere of Zerocalcare’s first original animated series, “Tear Along the Dotted Line,”on Netflix WORLDWIDE November 17th!

ANIMAL CASTLE Issue 3 by Xavier Dorison and Felix Delep

MSRP: $3.99 ·Release Date: February 16, 2022

On the Farm, all animals were equal. In the Castle, some are more equal than others.

With the animals in full revolt, will Miss B. be able to keep her children safe while also trying to provide for them a future in which they can thrive instead of under the hoof of the privileged in power? Or will it all come crashing down as the powerful use their material advantages against those who do the work?

For fans of the bestselling Stray Dogs and the Eisner Award winning Beasts of Burden comes an animal fable at once familiar and surprising! You may think you know the story but set aside your assumptions, this animal uprising is unlike any you have read!

CRUELER THAN DEAD Vol 2 by Tsukasa Saimura and Kozo Takahashi ·

MSRP: $12.99 ·Release Date: February 23, 2022

After a grueling and dangerous trip, Maki and Shota finally make it to the Tokyo Dome, the largest refugee camp in the entire Kanto region and one of the last places to survive the zombie outbreak that has overwhelmed the whole world.

Maki, who brings with her the remaining doses of the vaccine developed at the Gunma Pharmaceutical Center where she woke up in the first volume, is taken care of by the people in power in the Dome, where a handful of privileged people under the leadership of Colonel Shimamoto live in luxury, while most of the survivors are forced to survive in appalling conditions. Shota and Miura are thrust into the difficult daily lives of survivors who do not have the chance to be privileged. Miura is assigned to a work team while Shota befriends the leader of a gang of children…

VERSUS FIGHTING STORY Vol 2 by Izu, Madd, and Kalon

MSRP: $12.99 ·Release Date: February 23, 2022

The first manga dedicated to the world of e-sports competition! As Issue 2 opens, the world of Versus Fighting is facing an unprecedented struggle! On the one hand, e-sports magnate Eric Volta wants to professionalize the sector with millions of dollars.

On the other hand, Max Volta, his own nephew, was recruited by Inés, a former player of the Versus Dojo arcade who fights to preserve the passion of the fighting game culture and its players. To help him, the legendary TKO the Destroyer will have to come out of his retirement to train his team… And in the middle of it all, there is a surprise guest: Mr. Judeau, a talented player of obscure games that no one else plays. Is the man who gets paid in kebab the Chosen One who will help all these people come together?

ABOUT ABLAZE:



The mantra of ABLAZE is quality first, with the goals of giving creators a platform, bringing new voices into the conversation, serving as diverse an audience as possible, and growing the company’s publishing schedule sustainably over time.

ABLAZE is a publishing company releasing a variety of titles—in different formats, genres, and

age ranges—original material, crowdfunded titles, reprints, art books, including international

titles from Europe, Asia (manga, manhwa), and more.

All Images: ABLAZE Publishing