Award-Winning Boxing Feature ‘In Full Bloom’

I heard about this film months ago. It won Best Film & Best First Feature – Oldenburg Film Festival and Grand Jury Award Mammoth Film Festival!

I was invited to a private screening of the award-winning, indie boxing feature “IN FULL BLOOM” Hosted on Bitpix July 9th – 12th!

In post-war Tokyo, the undefeated Japanese Champion trains for his upcoming bout against the American challenger. Pitted amongst political tensions, the fighters’ parallel journeys will test the very limits of human spirit.

Beautify shot and scored, “IN FULL BLOOM Is a very poignant and powerful tale of national pride in the face of occupation in post-war Japan and the familiar underdog story of a down and out fighter with something to prove

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY

ADAM VILLASEÑOR & REZA GHASSEMI

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

CAST

Tyler Wood, Yusuke Ogasawara,

Hiroyuki Watanabe, Timothy V. Murphy &

S. Scott McCracken

PRODUCED BY JACOB STEIN

Check out Directors Adam Villanseñor and Reza Ghassemi’s interview on FILM DAILY.

Here’s the amazing trailer! –

I’ll have a review as soon as I view my screener!

Stay tuned to All Things Geek for a full review!

Art credit – Alta Global Media