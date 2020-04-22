Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / CLUTTER MAGAZINE CUSTOM VINYL RELEASE: Mr. KumKum x Quiccs; Ravager!!

CLUTTER MAGAZINE CUSTOM VINYL RELEASE: Mr. KumKum x Quiccs; Ravager!!

Featuring Mr. KumKum's distinctive black and gold color scheme and exquisite detail, this beautiful bust stands at approximately 7.5 inches tall, and makes an unbelievable addition to any collection!

by Leave a Comment

Clutter proudly releases the latest colorway of the Ravager!

Designed by internationally famous street artist and designer, Quiccs, and produced by Martian Toys, this amazing brand new edition has been brought to the next level with the addition of artwork by Indonesian artist, Mr. KumKum!

Limited to 150 pieces  – these won’t be available for long so make sure you get in there fast!

Available Tuesday, April 21st, 11 am EST, priced at $150 apiece.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

ORDER YOURS HERE!

 

About Quiccs:

Hailing from Manila, Philippines, Quiccs has won several awards in the field of visual arts. He firmly believes in the fusion of graffiti art and electronic media. With his unmistakable style, he has taken the Designer Toy world by storm. With vinyl toys, resin toys, 1/6th scale action figures, and a wide-ranging street art career under his belt, his work is sure to continue to be a mainstay of the scene for years to come. Winner of the 2019 Artist of the Year, and Toy of the Year, at the Designer Toy Awards.

About Mr KumKum:

Paskalis Kaunang or better known as Kumkum, is a designer and visual artist who’s based in Bandung, Indonesia. Kumkum graduated with Design and Arts degree and started his career as a designer and graffiti artist before working on canvas painting. Throughout the year he has received commissioned requests for canvas, shoes and lately, he has focused on platform toys. His iconic black and gold “pointillism” with skulls has been known to be his trademarks.

He is currently working on many collaboration projects with different artists, international companies, and famous brands.

Look for more coverage on Clutter Magazine and their unique take on art, toys and culture with announcements for limited releases in future All Things Geek!

art credit -Clutter

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.