CLUTTER MAGAZINE CUSTOM VINYL RELEASE: Mr. KumKum x Quiccs; Ravager!!

Clutter proudly releases the latest colorway of the Ravager!

Designed by internationally famous street artist and designer, Quiccs, and produced by Martian Toys, this amazing brand new edition has been brought to the next level with the addition of artwork by Indonesian artist, Mr. KumKum!

Limited to 150 pieces – these won’t be available for long so make sure you get in there fast!

Available Tuesday, April 21st, 11 am EST, priced at $150 apiece.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

ORDER YOURS HERE!

About Quiccs:

Hailing from Manila, Philippines, Quiccs has won several awards in the field of visual arts. He firmly believes in the fusion of graffiti art and electronic media. With his unmistakable style, he has taken the Designer Toy world by storm. With vinyl toys, resin toys, 1/6th scale action figures, and a wide-ranging street art career under his belt, his work is sure to continue to be a mainstay of the scene for years to come. Winner of the 2019 Artist of the Year, and Toy of the Year, at the Designer Toy Awards.

About Mr KumKum:

Paskalis Kaunang or better known as Kumkum, is a designer and visual artist who’s based in Bandung, Indonesia. Kumkum graduated with Design and Arts degree and started his career as a designer and graffiti artist before working on canvas painting. Throughout the year he has received commissioned requests for canvas, shoes and lately, he has focused on platform toys. His iconic black and gold “pointillism” with skulls has been known to be his trademarks.

He is currently working on many collaboration projects with different artists, international companies, and famous brands.

Look for more coverage on Clutter Magazine and their unique take on art, toys and culture with announcements for limited releases in future All Things Geek!

art credit -Clutter