Coming Summer 2024: D&D, House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead and More!

It’s almost 2024, and the old year is drawing to a close. But a new year’s worth of collectibles is in the works, and heading to stores soon! This newest batch is slated for Summer 2024, and features a variety of collectibles from Dungeons & Dragons, House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead, Marvel Comics, The Matrix and Star Wars! It’s the best of all worlds! Pre-order through your local comic shop, or order online at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!

Dungeons & Dragons Demilich Resin Dice Holder

A Diamond Select Toys release! A disembodied master sorcerer is now the latest Dungeons & Dragons item from DST! There is no cooler way to store your dice than inside a smoking human skull with faux-jeweled teeth and eyes. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this resin replica of a Demilich is actually a holder for a set of roleplaying dice! It comes packaged in a full-color box. Dice not included. Limited to 3000 pieces. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio! SRP: $200.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/demilich-dice-holder/

House of the Dragon Deluxe Action Figures Series 1 Asst.



A Diamond Select Toys release! Bring home the drama of Westeros! Soaring out of the HBO Series Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the two brothers at the center of all events kick off an all-new line of action figures! Daemon Targaryen and his brother Viserys Targaryen are each sculpted in 1/10 scale, at approximately 7 inches tall, and each features multiple points of articulation. Daemon features detailed armor, as well as a sword, dagger, dragon egg and removable helmet; Viserys includes a cane, a removable mask and crown, and an elaborate cloak fit for a king! Each comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios! SRP: $29.99/ea.

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/house-of-the-dragon-series-1-deluxe-action-figure-set/

Marvel Comic Ben Reilly 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Before he was Chasm, Ben Reilly was Spider-Man! Okay, he was Spider-Man’s clone, but he was still Spider-Man for a big chunk of time, swinging around the city and dealing with identity issues in his red Spider-suit and blue hoodie. Now, he’s been captured in his emotionally tortured glory, as the newest 1/7 scale bust in the Marvel Comics line! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, he holds his webline in his hands, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. He comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk! SRP: $130.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/ben-reilly-comic-mini-bust/

Marvel Animated-Style Silver Surfer Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! Soar the spaceways in style with this adorable statue of the Silver Surfer! Capturing the fine linework of the Young Marvel covers from Marvel Comics, this approximately 4-inch statue of Norrin Radd is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! SRP: $60.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/silver-surfer-animated-style-statue/

Marvel Gallery Comic Mr Fixit Deluxe PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! The Hulk transforms into his grey-skinned alter ego in the newest Gallery Diorama from Diamond Select Toys. Depicting the smart (but criminally minded) Joe Fixit in his trademark blue suit and hat, standing over a smashed roulette wheel, this 11-inch PVC sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton! SRP: $80.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/mr-fixit-deluxe-gallery-diorama/

Marvel Legends in 3D Hulk 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Hulk is bustin’ out! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this ½ scale bust of the Incredible Hulk captures him at his angriest! Sitting atop a base styled after the Gamma Bomb that gave him his powers, this portrait of the Hulk is limited to only 1000 pieces, and is hand-numbered on the base, plus it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Alterton! SRP: $250.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/hulk-comic-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

Marvel Select Annihilus Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! The ruler of the Negative Zone has unleashed his Annihilation Wave, and no force on Earth can stop him! This 1/10 scale, approximately 7-inch figure of Fantastic Four foe and Guardians of the Galaxy antagonist Annihilus is based on his appearance in classic Marvel Comics. With poseable wings, interchangeable parts and 16 points of articulation, this figure also includes a non-poseable figurine of himself before he was changed by the Cosmic Control Rod! It comes packaged in Select-style blister card packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg! SRP: $29.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/annihilus-comic-select-action-figure/



Matrix Gallery Neo Deluxe PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! The One has arrived! Neo joins the line of Gallery Dioramas based on The Matrix movies, running up the wall in his trademark trench coat as he mounts his attack on the Agent’s stronghold. This approximately 10-inch-tall PVC sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! SRP: $75.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/neo-deluxe-gallery-diorama/

Walking Dead Action Figures Series 1 Asst

A Diamond Select Toys release! We are the Walking Dead! The hit comic book series comes to life as an all-new line of detailed action figures! Beginning the zombie apocalypse are hero Rick Grimes, with a bag to carry a variety of weapons, and heroine Michonne, with her trademark katana sword and additional accessories. Available in black-and-white to channel the feel of the groundbreaking comic, each 1/10 scale, 7-inch figure features 16 points of articulation, and comes packaged in a full-color window-box. Sculpted by May Thamtarana and Paul Harding! SRP: $24.99/ea.

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/the-walking-dead-comic-series-1-action-figure-set/

Star Wars A New Hope TIE Pilot Milestones 1/6 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Move over, stormtroopers – it’s the TIE Pilot’s time to shine! This 1/6 scale statue of an Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot depicts him dashing to his fighter so he can engage the enemy. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, he carries a small blaster in case he encounters any resistance along the way — in fact, he has interchangeable E-11 and SE-14r blaster pistols! Limited to only 1000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box. SRP: $250.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-a-new-hope-tie-pilot-milestones-statue/

Star Wars Ahsoka Hera Syndulla 1/6 Scale MIni-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Attention on deck! The Twi’lek pilot who led the Ghost crew is now a general in the New Republic, and she’s getting an all-new mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+, this 1/6 scale bust of Hera Syndulla stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box. SRP: $130.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-ahsoka-hera-syndulla-mini-bust/

Star Wars Ahsoka Sabine Wren 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! The former padawan has returned! The Mandalorian rebel who trained under Ahsoka Tano is now back in training, and she’s getting an all-new mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on her appearance in the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+, this 1/6 scale bust of Sabine Wren stands approximately 6 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces and hand-numbered on the base, it comes packaged with a matching certificate of authenticity in a full-color numbered box. SRP: $130.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-ahsoka-sabine-wren-mini-bust/

All Art- Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant LTD