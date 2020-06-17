Crime Thriller BIG DOGS Streams on Prime Video July 1st

BIG DOGS was created by Adam Dunn, based on his novels.

In a New York City besieged by financial collapse and a surging crime wave, an underworld economy of “speaks” — illegal, debaucherous after-hours clubs linked by a web of taxicabs — is thriving.

For extra cash, fashion photographer Renny (Micheál Richardson, Cold Pursuit ) has been moving party drugs through the taxi network for his boss, Reza (Tony Naumovski, Run All Night ), the local front man for an international crime syndicate looking to take over the city.

When Renny is forced by Reza to step up his game as a dealer to a dangerous degree, he soon finds himself in the cross-hairs of both Reza and Detective Sixto Santiago (Manny Perez, “The Night Of”), whose experimental unit is using undercover taxis to crack down on the chaotic drug trade.

After Santiago’s commander Captain McKeutchen (Brett Cullen, Joker) partners him with the mysterious and brutal new arrival Everett More (Michael Rabe, “Homeland”), the two become entangled in a web of numerous government agencies and crime organizations circling a beleaguered New York, exposing a fight for control of both the city and the country at large.

Cast : Brett Cullen, Manny Perez, Michael Rabe, Micheál Richardson, Lance Henrikson, Jeff Kober, Scott Cohen, Deidre Lovejoy and Bonnie Swencionis Executive Producers : Adam Dunn, Alan Neigher, Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer Directors : David Platt, Darnell Martin, Matthew Penn, Tony Glazer Written by: Adam Dunn and Tony Glazer

About Choice Films

Choice Films is a full-service production company that has been producing film, television, regional and Off-Broadway theatre, multimedia/web projects and live events since 2001. Helmed by Managing Partners, Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore, #TeamChoice has offices in NYC, New Jersey and manages a state of the art production soundstage facility, Umbra Stages, in Newburgh, NY, working from development thru delivery for a variety of clients on many budget levels.

About Aurelian Productions

Aurelian Productions was founded by “Big Dogs” series creator and executive producer Adam Dunn in 2016. Dunn is the author of the novels Rivers of Gold , The Big Dogs and Saint Underground , upon which the series Big Dogs is based; The second season is currently in pre-production, with four additional seasons planned. Aurelian is also developing additional properties based on titles published by Dunn Books, which has published ten books and will add three titles in October.

