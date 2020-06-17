Crime Thriller BIG DOGS Streams on Prime Video July 1st

BIG DOGS was created by Adam Dunn, based on his novels.
When Renny is forced by Reza to step up his game as a dealer to a dangerous degree, he soon finds himself in the cross-hairs of both Reza and Detective Sixto Santiago (Manny Perez, “The Night Of”), whose experimental unit is using undercover taxis to crack down on the chaotic drug trade.
After Santiago’s commander Captain McKeutchen (Brett Cullen, Joker) partners him with the mysterious and brutal new arrival Everett More (Michael Rabe, “Homeland”), the two become entangled in a web of numerous government agencies and crime organizations circling a beleaguered New York, exposing a fight for control of both the city and the country at large.
I’m looking forward to screening and reviewing BIG DOGS and interviewing the showmakers in an upcoming All Things Geek @goodmenproject.com!
