DAN DA DAN – Crunchyroll Will Stream New Science SARU Anime Series October 2024!

Prepare to believe the unbelievable when the off-the-wall, coming-of-age science fiction and horror anime series DAN DA DAN invades the Crunchyroll schedule this October 2024. DAN DA DAN will be simulcast from Japan on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, with new episodes every week.

The anime adaptation of DAN DA DAN will be directed by Fuga Yamashiro, whose credits include being assistant director on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Tatami Time Machine Blues. The script is written by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; JUJUTSU KAISEN).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

From Science SARU, the animation studio behind Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, DEVILMAN crybaby, Star Wars: Visions(episodes “T0-B1” and “Akakiri”), and the recent hit Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, comes the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu. The manga series currently has over 370 million views on Shueisha’s “Shonen Jump Plus” and over 3.2 million print volumes in circulation.

Additional production staff consists of character design by Naoyuki Onda (PSYCHO-PASS – The Movie; MF Ghost); creature design by Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100), and music by kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man; DEVILMAN crybaby, Heavenly Delusion).

The Japanese voice cast stars Shion Wakayama (Takina Inoue in Lycoris Recoil) as Momo; Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Okarun; Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece) as Turbo Granny; and Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro in One Piece) as the Serpoians.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s a look at the official teaser trailer –

DAN DA DAN Official Synopsis:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist.

To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?

The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Crunchyroll has been publishing the print version of the manga in France and Germany since 2022 and 2023, respectively, as a top seller.

About Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

All Art -©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee