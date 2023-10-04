Get Daily Email
Dance the Night Away at Fan Girls Night Out- New York City Comic Con 2023 Unixed After Party on October 14th!

Dance the Night Away at Fan Girls Night Out- New York City Comic Con 2023 Unixed After Party on October 14th!

If you’re looking for a New York Comic Con after-party THIS is the place to be! Houndstooth Pub, taking over the entire lower level! Including the DJ booth and kitchen because they know you'll all be hungry coming over from con!

by

 

 

Geek Girl Brunch is an international meetup group of ladies who geek out together, typically when mimosas are involved. The meet up has allowed women a place to talk about their favorite fandoms, network, create friendships, and just inspire each other to keep being awesome!

The idea was such a huge success that chapters have opened all over the world.

Just in time for New York Comic Con, GGBNYC the New York City Chapter, is hosting their 7th annual NYCC unisex after-party: Fan Girls Night Out (#FGNO7)

What to expect:

  • Gift bags for the first attendees
  • Free raffle tickets to enter to win some amazing prizes!
  • Tasty treats
  • Custom Cocktail

WHO:

Geek Girl Brunch NYC! is back with your favorite NYCC after party

WHAT:

Fan Girls Night Out. #FGNO7

WHEN:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8:30PM

WHERE:

Houndstooth Pub

520 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

TICKET PRICE:

• Teen Titans (general Admission) $15

• Justice League (comes with 2 drink tokens)

• $32, Kryptonite (additional drink tokens, must be purchased with an admission ticket) $10

Ticket sales end 10/10 at 11:59pm, door price is $20.

Every ticket comes with a free raffle ticket (additional for purchase) and they have exciting stuff being raffled including signed merch, the first 40 attendees will receive an exclusive Topps Star Wars digital trading card. 

TICKET LINK:

https://ggb-nyc.ticketleap.com/fgno6/get-there

Geek Girl Brunch | Website

Follow them on Twitter @GGBNYC

Like them on Facebook /GGBNYC

Follow them on Instagram @GGBNYC

#FGNO6 #GGBNY

All art – Geek Girl Brunch

 

 

 

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

