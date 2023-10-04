Dance the Night Away at Fan Girls Night Out- New York City Comic Con 2023 Unixed After Party on October 14th!

Geek Girl Brunch is an international meetup group of ladies who geek out together, typically when mimosas are involved. The meet up has allowed women a place to talk about their favorite fandoms, network, create friendships, and just inspire each other to keep being awesome!

The idea was such a huge success that chapters have opened all over the world.

Just in time for New York Comic Con, GGBNYC the New York City Chapter, is hosting their 7th annual NYCC unisex after-party: Fan Girls Night Out (#FGNO7)

What to expect:

Gift bags for the first attendees

Free raffle tickets to enter to win some amazing prizes!

Tasty treats

Custom Cocktail

WHO:

Geek Girl Brunch NYC! is back with your favorite NYCC after party

WHAT:

Fan Girls Night Out. #FGNO7

WHEN:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 8:30PM

WHERE:

Houndstooth Pub

520 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

TICKET PRICE:

• Teen Titans (general Admission) $15

• Justice League (comes with 2 drink tokens)

• $32, Kryptonite (additional drink tokens, must be purchased with an admission ticket) $10

Ticket sales end 10/10 at 11:59pm, door price is $20.

Every ticket comes with a free raffle ticket (additional for purchase) and they have exciting stuff being raffled including signed merch, the first 40 attendees will receive an exclusive Topps Star Wars digital trading card.

TICKET LINK:

https://ggb-nyc.ticketleap.com/fgno6/get-there

Geek Girl Brunch | Website

Follow them on Twitter @GGBNYC

Like them on Facebook /GGBNYC

Follow them on Instagram @GGBNYC

#FGNO6 #GGBNY

All art – Geek Girl Brunch