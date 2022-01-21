Dark New Horror Series A Town Called Terror To Launch This April, Video Trailer Unveiled!

Masters of the macabre Steve Niles (30 Days of Night) and Szymon Kudrański (Spawn, The Punisher) present new cutting-edge horror in the upcoming, A Town Called Terror. This ongoing series will launch from Image Comics in April.

“I’ve always wanted to create a ‘world of horror’—meaning there would be very little of the real world, or humans, in the story—and I’ve had that chance with Szymon. During the pandemic he and I have been creating a new world of horror and A Town Called Terror is the first installment. I’m thrilled with what we came up with and thrilled to be working with Image,” said Niles. “I worked with Szymon when he was just starting out and I’ve been wanting to work with him again ever since. He’s an amazing talent and an incredible storyteller. It has been an absolute blast creating A Town Called Terror with him.”

In A Town Called Terror, Henry West is brutally kidnapped in the middle of the night while his wife Julie watches, terrified. Henry awakens to the reality of his whereabouts, but Julie, with no evidence of the phantom crime, is unable to get help to search for him.

“For years, Steve and I had planned to create more books together. When he initially asked what I wanted to draw, I mentioned that I visualised a ‘city or town…’ and Steve added, ‘…of monsters! Of terror!’ From the get-go we knew this one would be something else in terms of collaboration,” said Kudrański. “We let both our creativity melt into this single project and finished the first story arc in three short months! Reading Steve scripts is like watching a movie—it’s very easy for me to picture visually. In terms of style, we decide to stick close to the classic monsters of the ’40s-’80s era.



At first, we kept to a standard 22-page format… but I ended up stretching some scenes, adding art for cinematic effect in order to bring Steve dialogue out of the frame and help the art jump out of the pages. In the end, we ended up settling on an oversized series, with each issue running to 26-30 pages. The biggest challenge was deciding how to get every monster we know to coexist in one ‘place’ and ‘story.’ Steve came up with some great ideas and I hope readers will be as pleased as I am!”

A Town Called Terror mirrors the dark, paranormal tones of Midnight Mass but with the criminal machinations of Ozark and is a must-read for horror fans to add to their wish list!



ABOUT STEVE NILES

Steve Niles is a writer, best known for works such as 30 Days of Night, Criminal Macabre, Simon Dark, Mystery Society, Frankenstein Alive Alive, Monster & Madman and Batman: Gotham County Line. He is credited among other contemporary writers as bringing horror comics back to prominence.

ABOUT SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

Szymon Kundrański is an artist, graphic designer, concept artist and writer. He began his career in comics in 2004 after collaborating with writer Steve Niles on 30 Days of Night Annual. Since then, he illustrated for many publishers, mostly working in comics. In 2009 he started creating art for DC Comics on such titles as GREEN LANTERN, BATMAN : THE DARK KNIGHT, PENGUINE: PAIN AND PREJUDICE, GREEN ARROW and Marvel Comics AVENGERS, X-MEN: FALLEN ANGELS, SPIDER-MAN and was chosen by Todd McFarlane to take over art duties for Image Comics’ flagship title SPAWN. His recent work can be found in titles such as PUNISHER and ACTION COMICS, where he was hand pick by writer Brian Bandis for collaboration.

ABOUT IMAGE COMICS

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of bestselling artists. Image has since gone on to become one of the largest comics publishers in the United States. Image currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. It consists of five major houses: Todd McFarlane Productions, Top Cow Productions, Shadowline Comics, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Central. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style imaginable. It offers science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humor and more by the finest artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

All Art -Image Comics