deadmau5 Drops Toy Line of Collectable Keychains With TOYMAK3RS to Celebrate 25th Anniversary ‘retro5pective’

The Horde can delve into the world of deadmau5 like never before with the launch of his toy line with TOYMAK3RS, set to debut at retro5pective—an homage to 25 years of his musical legacy.

The toys are available exclusively at deadmau5’ ‘retrospective’ shows today in Los Angeles, May 2 & 3 in New York City and online while supplies last at www.mau5hop.com.

Infused with state-of-the-art JellybeanTM technology, each clip-on plush is equipped with a unique QR code that allows you to access a specific deadmau5 VIP digital experience enabled by the Aptos blockchain.

This digital integration grants fans unprecedented access to a curated selection of VIP content personally selected by deadmau5. Collectors will enjoy an immersive experience that blends nostalgia with state-of-the-art technology.

Each fan-fueled collectible is encased in mystery blind box packaging, offering rare discoveries such as the beloved Professor Meowingtons. The collection was crafted by top-tier global art toy design studio TOYMAK3RS, renowned for their innovative collaborations with industry giants like Netflix and Adidas.

This premier series marks a significant milestone in deadmau5’s illustrious career and offers fans an immersive experience brought to life with JellybeanTM powered by Aptos tech which unlocks unique digital fan experiences.

Stay tuned for details on how to seize the opportunity for a personal meet & greet with deadmau5, adding an extra layer of excitement to this highly anticipated release.

Experience the convergence of music and technology as deadmau5 launches his retro5pective tour tonight! Visit the Hollywood Bowl to be among the first to acquire these groundbreaking digitally enhanced collectibles. Fans who can’t make the tour can also grab their limited-edition clip-on plush at deadmau5 merch booths and online at the mau5hop.

deadmau5 Limited Edition Clip-On Plush Season 1 lineup, includes 6 options, with certain designs being more *rare*:

● Meowingtons – 300/5000 = 6%

● pixl mau5- 500/5000 = 10%

● disco mau5 – 700/5000 = 14%

● cheese mau5 – 900/5000 = 18%

● mixed mau5 – 1100/ 5000 = 22%

● classic mau5 – 1500/5000 = 30%

For more information on deadmau5’s retro5pective tour, visit www.deadmau5.com.

About TOYMAK3RS

TOYMAK3RS boasts a dynamic team of accomplished artists, designers, and entrepreneurs, each with a stellar track record of selling millions of toys worldwide and garnering multiple prestigious awards. Our expertise spans the entire journey of premium toy creation, from initial conception to meticulous manufacturing and final completion.

all art – TOYMAK3RS