As the coronavirus global pandemic has resulted in widespread school closures and stay-at-home mandates, National Geographic is responding to the needs of families and educators with [email protected], a centralized digital resource for families looking to fill the gap with practical, educational, inspiring and entertaining content designed to keep families connected to the natural world and the science behind it.

Developed by education and science journalists, [email protected] offers a window to the world and a way to navigate the new normal of being parents and educators at the same time. “Juggling your work life and your kid’s school life is hard enough. When those two worlds collide, as they have for so many families, it adds so many layers of challenges,” said Rachel Buchholz , editor in chief and vice president of National Geographic Kids. “That’s why our goal here is to keep kids of all ages educated, entertained, and inspired, helping them become global stewards of the future.”

This Earth Day, take your family on a Neighborhood Safari. [email protected], National Geographic’s free digital hub to support families and educators during COVID-19, is hosting neighborhood safaris in the US to help bring people together (at a safe distance!) during this unprecedented time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

National Geographic has a long-standing legacy of using the power of storytelling to make a difference,” said Gary Knell , chairman of National Geographic Partners. “As we have watched this global pandemic unfold, we have felt compelled to do just that- make a difference through the science-based journalism and content development for which we are so well known. We developed [email protected] to support and inspire some of the heroes that have emerged from this crisis— parents and teachers—even if school is not in session. Working in tandem with our partners at the National Geographic Society and Disney gives us the ability to deliver the full scope of our brand to homes all over the world.

To get started, invite your child to create a safari, starring their favorite animals. Let their imagination go wild either by sketching their safari on the sidewalk with chalk, drawing original artwork on paper, or coloring one of the available Nat Geo coloring pages to print from [email protected] Next, show off their creation either by hanging it from your window, attaching it to your apartment balcony, or taping it to your roadside mailbox. Invite other families to join in on the fun!

Share your safari shots with Nat Geo using #NatGeoEarthDayatHome. On Earth Day itself, go on a neighborhood safari with your family and see what different plants and animals you can spot.

[email protected], available for free during these trying times, combines the enriching educational resources of the National Geographic Society with the fun and informational offerings of National Geographic Kids to create an online hub to help future explorers fill their time and their minds. From boredom busters and games, to videos and live daily talks with National Geographic Explorers.

And here’s a bit more about [email protected] – the new boredom busting, educational resource for kids and parents!

National Geographic just launched an all-new digital hub made just for young explorers looking for a window to the world around them, called [email protected]. Created to offer practical, educational, and entertaining content. [email protected] aims to help inspire young people and support caregivers by offering a one-stop destination for families looking to fill the gap.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The new hub comes filled with lessons for parents-turned-homeschoolers, hands-on activities, games, quizzes, videos, tips for parents, and access to National Geographic Society’s Learn at Home portal, a curated collection of content for grades K-12. The resources available on the site are organized by grade and come with lessons on social studies, geography, science, reading and writing and more.

Through the Explorer Classroom available on the hub, kids can meet face-to-face with Nat Geo Explorers through live talks, as film makers, scientists and others share their experiences from around the world. Upcoming Explorer Classrooms include a live chat with a conservationist working to protect the adorable but endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey and a conversation with the head of Nat Geo’s Shark Tales team.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nat Geo Kids Books has created new downloadable worksheets offering learning activities, including experiments, writing prompts, and fill-in-the-blank activities. Content from a variety of Nat Geo Kids Books series are integrated into the worksheets, including the “Weird But True” series, the best-selling “Little Kids Big Book” series, the “1,000 Facts” series and “Zeus the Mighty,” a middle-grade series where Greek mythology meets talking animal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

[email protected] is also included as part of #DisneyMagicMoments , a new website where kids, families and fans will find fun and engaging Disney content, stories and resources from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, to Walt Disney Animation Studios, National Geographic, Disney Parks and beyond.

art credit- Rebecca Hale National Geographic