Easter Basket Gift Ideas! Featuring: The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit!

The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit
Create colorful Easter eggs anytime, anywhere with The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit – Includes 8 Colorful Quick Drying Non-Toxic Markers
—just add the eggs! Super fun and easy to use, this “egg”-cellent lathe quickly (but gently) spins the egg while you hold and move your food-safe marker against its shell.
Within minutes you’ll have a beautifully decorated egg decked out in spirals, stripes, and zigzags! A great family or classroom activity, kids will love coming up with different colorful designs and patterns on their individual eggs.
Includes 8 markers; requires 4 AA batteries (not included).
Check out Jojo’s awesome self-shot unboxing video here!-
Photos courtesy of the author.
