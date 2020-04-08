Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Easter Basket Gift Ideas! Featuring: The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit!

Easter Basket Gift Ideas! Featuring: The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit!

The Yarde family fun gift ideas for kids this Easter featuring Jojo Yarde’s The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit unboxing video!

The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit

Create colorful Easter eggs anytime, anywhere with The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit – Includes 8 Colorful Quick Drying Non-Toxic Markers

—just add the eggs! Super fun and easy to use, this “egg”-cellent lathe quickly (but gently) spins the egg while you hold and move your food-safe marker against its shell.

 

Jojo’s First self-shot Unboxing Video!


Within minutes you’ll have a beautifully decorated egg decked out in spirals, stripes, and zigzags! A great family or classroom activity, kids will love coming up with different colorful designs and patterns on their individual eggs.

Includes 8 markers; requires 4 AA batteries (not included).

Check out Jojo’s awesome self-shot unboxing video here!-

 

 

  • Easy to use Easter egg lathe
  • Quickly (but gently) spin eggs to decorate them; just touch the food-safe marker against the shell as it’s spinning
  • Color your eggs with stripes, spirals, and zigzags!
  • Includes 8 food-safe markers
  • A great family or classroom activity
  • Requires 4 AA batteries (not included)

 

   Here’s the Amazon Prime link!

Photos courtesy of the author.

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

