FANHOME to Unveil Lifelike E.T. Extra Terrestrial Build Up Model at NYCC 2023!

Fanhome , the leader in subscription-based collections and models, brings something special and unique to the 2023 New York Comic Con as it announces a special display of the E.T. The Extra Terrestrial build-up model, inspired by the beloved character from the Oscar winning 1982 Steven Spielberg film.

The 2023 New York Comic Con takes place October 12-15 at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center. Full details on the convention, which is the largest pop culture fan gathering in North America, are available at: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com.

More information Fanhome E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and sign-up details are available now at https://shorturl.at/gwzQR.

Pre-orders are open now and will begin shipping later this year.

This officially licensed Fanhome E.T. The Extra Terrestrial is the ultimate tribute to the beloved character featured in the award winning 1982 film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The iconic film is about the friendship of a boy and a visitor from outer space, and generations of audiences continue to adore the fragile extra-terrestrial lost on our planet.

Standing over 2 feet tall (25 inches) and depicted with lifelike realism, Fanhome’s E.T. The Extra Terrestrial was designed with the guidance of the family of Carlo Rambaldi, the talented Italian designer who brought the original character to life for the film. Composed of meticulously detailed metal and ABS plastic parts, construction is easy with step-by-step instructions that feature simple to follow diagrams that guide assembly and all tools are provided to enjoy and complete assembly.

The completed figure features articulated arms and an extendable head, just like in the movie. LED capabilities include a light-up index finger and “heart light” that add to E.T.’s realistic appearance along with moveable eyes and facial expressions. The friendly face and big eyes are among the main attractions of E.T., and this replica retains the tender look that has delighted generations of fans. Audio features also recreate several of E.T.’s memorable quotes from the film, adding to the stunning realism of this replica. These functions may be activated using touchless sensors embedded in the model as well as with a remote control. The sensors are a technological advancement for Fanhome models and enhance the sensory experience when the model is completed.

Throughout the build, builders will get to know how this iconic character was conceived and learn many behind-the-scenes facts and little-known details about the film with a special full-color monthly magazine that accompanies each months’ shipment of components. Meet Carlo Rambaldi, the talented Italian designer who brought E.T. to life. Discover his inspirations and how his pet cat played a pivotal role in the character’s emotive and memorable appearance. Also learn more about the visionary director, Steven Spielberg, one of cinema’s greatest ever directors and how he conceived the film and the last impression this beloved movie has left with generations of fans. Insightful commentary is accented with an array of little seen production designs and photographs that help to chart the evolution of movie.

The Fanhome E.T. Extra Terrestrial model will be displayed in Booth #4108

All art- Fanhome