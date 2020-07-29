Get Daily Email
Fist of the North Star Legends Revive Meets Virtua Fighter!

Fist of the North Star Legends Revive Meets Virtua Fighter!

The collaboration with Virtua Fighter will start from July 30, 2020 (JST) and will run until August 12, 2020 (JST)

by

 

Star LEGENDS ReVIVE Meets Virtua Fighter

SEGA today announces a new event in Fist of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE, featuring two characters from the iconic fighting game Virtua Fighter. For the very first time, Hokuto Shinken and Hakkyoku-Ken will meet.

Akira Yuki and Pai Chan from Virtua Fighter will appear in Fist of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE as Ultra Rare (UR) characters.

Akira Yuki appears not once, but twice as a Super Rare (SR) character in the style of his first Virtua Fighter appearance and can be claimed as a log-in bonus for free.

For more information about this collaboration you can visit https://hokuto-revive.sega.com/en/vf/

Take a look at the video trailer!

Fist of The North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE can be downloaded for iOS and Android users from the following links:

About SEGA: 
SEGA Group is comprised of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd. and four subsidiary groups: Consumer, Arcade, Toys Animation and Locations. Through the medium of entertainment, we are committed to providing moving experiences to our customers worldwide. https://sega.jp/

Copyright: ©Buronson & Tetsuo Hara/COAMIX 1983, Approved No.GC-218 ©SEGA

About “Fist of the North Star”:
Fist of the North Star is a classic Japanese manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump. The Fist of the North Star manga series, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, was originally serialized from 1983 to 1988 in a total of 27 manga volumes, and went on to become one of the best-selling manga series in history, spawn numerous anime adaptations, a live-action motion picture, collectible merchandise, and much more.

 

all art- Sega

 

 

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

