Florencia Cuenca Stars as Estela in ‘Real Women Have Curves: The Musical!’

With her extensive experience as a Mexican actress, singer, writer, and director, Florencia Cuenca is the perfect fit for the role of Estela. She has captivated audiences with her performances in telenovelas such as ‘De que te quiero te quiero’ and ‘Muchachitas como tú’, as well as in Off-Broadway shows like ‘Children of Salt’ and ‘A Never-Ending Line’. Her incredible range and versatility make her a standout performer.

Cuenca explains, “I’m a curvy Mexican Immigrant performer originating the role of a curvy Mexican Immigrant in this new musical that celebrates my heritage and culture. It’s a dream come true to be able to tell this story.”

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical tells the story of Ana, a young woman in 1980s Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, who dreams of pursuing a college education and a career in New York City. However, her family’s expectations and their garment factory business threaten to hold her back. Will Ana choose to follow her own dreams or sacrifice them for the sake of her family?

Joining Cuenca in this talented cast are Lucy Godínez as Ana, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez as Izel, Yvette González-Nacer as Mrs. Wright, and many other notable actors and actresses. Together, they bring the vibrant characters of Real Women Have Curves to life with their exceptional performances.

The premiere of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will run from December 6th through January 21, 2024, at the American Repertory Theater.

Tickets are available starting at $35 and can be purchased at https:// americanrepertorytheater.org/ shows-events/real-women-have- curves/

The American Repertory Theater is excited to offer various discounts and promotions for the local community. Students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others can take advantage of these special offers. More information can be found at www.AmericanRepertoryTheater. org/PlanYourVisit

For more information about the American Repertory Theater and Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, please visit https:// americanrepertorytheater.org/ shows-events/real-women-have- curves/

This is an incredible opportunity to experience the power of live theater and witness Florencia Cuenca’s exceptional portrayal of Estela in this highly anticipated production!