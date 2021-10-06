Funimation Announces Additions To New York Comic Con, Including Performance By Rapper, Songwriter, and Anime Superfan Guapdad 4000!

I’m delighted to share that Funimation, the market leader in bringing anime to the forefront of audiences worldwide, today announced exciting additions to its New York Comic Con lineup including a performance by Grammy-nominated and anime superfan Guapdad 4000!



The recording artist will treat fans to a special multi-song performance with tracks from his recent 176 (Deluxe) album as well as an exclusive interview by Funimation’s Lauren Moore at the Anime Happens Here: Funimation Panel on Thursday, October 7 (Main Theater/5-6pm ET).

I’ll be covering this event remotely but I’ll be at the FUNIMATION SUBSCRIBER EVENT & on the floor at SAKURA PARK covering all Funimation has in store at NYCC this weekend!

Check out Funimation’s full NYCC lineup of panels and experiences below (all previously announced):

FUNIMATION: SAKURA PARK

Thursday, October 7 – Saturday, October 9 | 10:00 am – 7:00 pm EST

Sunday, October 10 | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EST

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Showroom – Booth # 1557

Escape the shuffle of the con floor and step into Funimation: Sakura Park, where you can snap pics, grab giveaways, and take a breather. Find your zen, then turn the corner for The Funimation Shop booth. Looking for anime? It all happens here!

FUNIMATION SUBSCRIBER EVENT

Thursday, October 7 | 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm EST

The Press Lounge (Rooftop at Ink 48 Hotel – 653 11th Avenue at 48th Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10036)

Funimation also invites its subscribers to a one-night-only celebration of anime at NYC’s premier rooftop bar at The Press Lounge, blocks away from the convention center. The event is free on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited capacity, and attendees must RSVP, be 21+ years of age, and must show their NYCC badge, proof of Funimation subscription, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.



The event is for anime fans looking to kick back, catch up with old friends and new ones, and enjoy themed drinks, photo booths, and more under the stars. RSVP TO: [email protected] com

(still taking RSVPs)

ANIME HAPPENS HERE: FUNIMATION PANEL

Thursday, October 7 | 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm EST

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – Main Theater

The world of anime is about to get a whole lot bigger! Huge new shows streaming this Fall, Funimation co-productions, and hot topics like My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. Catch all the latest news in anime and a special musical performance by rapper and songwriter Guapdad 4000 all right here!

Moderators: Lauren Moore (Funimation) and Chris Han (Funimation)



MY HERO ACADEMIA NEW MOVIE PANEL

Friday, October 8 | 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm EST

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – Empire Stage

Your sneak peek into the next chapter of the global anime phenomenon starts here. Presented by Funimation, the panel includes an exclusive preview of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission before the movie hits theaters on October 29!

Panelists: Ryan Colt Levy, Sarah Roach, Lisa Ortiz, Jeramey Kraatz, and Cristina Vee

Moderator: Lauren Moore (Funimation)

On Friday, October 8, your sneak peek into the upcoming My Hero Academia movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (Empire Stage, 3-4 pm ET) just got upgraded with confirmed panelists Ryan Colt Levy, Sarah Roach, Lisa Ortiz, Jeramey Kraatz, and Cristina Vee, who provide the English voices in the film.

Funimation has also announced that the first 200 verified subscribers to arrive will receive VIP seating to all three Funimation panels throughout the ‘Con!

For those who cannot make it to the performance, panels or attend NYCC, Funimation will be hosting daily recaps on its Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube Channel, giving fans all the greatest highlights from each day, including panels, cosplay, fan interviews, collectible features, and so much more.

DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN PANEL

Saturday, October 9 | 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm EST

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – Empire Stage

Board the Mugen Train once again! Presented by Funimation, this panel is your deep dive into Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Join the English voices of some of your favorite characters as they discuss everything from heart-wrenching scenes to moments that fans love most.

Panelists include Aleks Le (Zenitsu), Abby Trott (Nezuko), Landon McDonald (Enmu), and Lucien Dodge (Akaza – Upper Three) along with a special video message from Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro), Bryce Papenbrook (Inosuke), and Mark Whitten (Rengoku).

Panelists: Aleks Le, Abby Trott, Landon McDonald, and Lucien Dodge

Moderator: TBD

About Funimation

If it’s anime, it’s Funimation.

As the market leader in anime, we proudly deliver incredible fan experiences across television, feature films, events, collectibles, and the Funimation App.

Headquartered in the US and connected by a global network, our anime-obsessed team serves the fandom in over 52 countries and 10 languages. With over 400 team members, we’ve built a global community where fans and their passion will always have a place to belong.

Funimation is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

Visit funimation.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Guapdad 4000

Growing up in West Oakland provided the Grammy Nominated, Platinum recording artist Guapdad 4000 (born Akeem Hayes) with a vast treasure chest of invaluable inspiration, encouraging him early on in life to explore his innate talents as a multi-hyphenate creative and eager student of the game. Guapdad’s profound sense of humor, paired with his aptitude for commanding attention, translated organically into his lighthearted freestyle and ignited his interest in developing his well-rounded capacities as a vocalist.

After releasing a slew of successful hits since, in the summer of 2019, Guapdad 4000 released his highly anticipated debut album, Dior Deposits in October of 2019. In addition to his singles setting the charts on fire and his solo album going viral, Guapdad also continues to build a buzz after his features on Dreamville’s Grammy Nominated RIAA Platinum Revenge of the Dreamers 3 album by performing at prominent festivals nationwide and touring with P Lo, Earthgang (Dreamville) and Denzel Curry.

His latest collaborative album with !llmind, 1176 has already been called one of the best albums of the year so far by Uproxx, along with acclaim from the likes of Complex, Highsnobiety, HotNewHipHop, The Ringer, and others, the album hones in on Guap telling his own story, with the help of some of his close friends Buddy, P-Lo and Tish Hyman and now Rick Ross on the special deluxe edition of the album.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Paul Middleton @paulxmiddleton