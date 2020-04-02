Game Announcement: What Do You Meme? Family Edition!

For any adult that’s a fan of the original game and wanted a kid-friendly version, the wait is officially over! Designed for kids 8 and up, What Do You Meme? Family Edition is perfect for family game nights and offers a fun distraction for the whole family during crazy and unusual times.

With a minimum of three players required to play, the goal of the game is simple…match the funniest caption to the photo card for the round to make a MEME! Best of all, everyone gets to be the judge, and everyone will get lots of laughs competing to be MEME King or Queen.

Here’s how the game works:

Step 1: A photo card is chosen for the round, and placed on the easel, and everyone except the judge chooses one of their seven caption cards to pair with the photo card, passing it to the judge face down.

Step 2: The judge chooses the funniest caption and that player gets to keep the meme card from the round as a trophy.

Step 3: The winner of each round is decided by a rotating judge.

Sample Caption Cards :

When you burp and throw up a little bit When you know your friend is peeing in the pool When your pimple is bigger than your nose

We have the original adult version and love it. The kids felt left out when we played that so I was happy to see a kid-friendly version too. Family game night just got even better My family absolutely loves this game. It’s a much cleaner version of the original! And just as hilarious! A great family night game 💯💯 Highly recommend!