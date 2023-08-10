Geek News Item: In Stores This Week: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Bo-Katan Kryze!

It’s New Toy Day at your local comic shop or specialty toy store, which means a new shipment from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD! This week, all four new arrivals are from a galaxy far, far away, three of them as seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney +, and one as seen in The Mandalorian! Find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at gentlegiantltd.com! Read on for more info!



Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi Darth Vader Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Anakin Skywalker is dead, and Darth Vader has risen in his place! Capturing the Sith Lord behind a wall of flames, with his lightsaber drawn and hand raised, this approximately 11-inch statue is based on his appearance in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $200

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-darth-vader-premier-collection-statue/



Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Obi-Wan Kenobi Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! From the small screen to the Premier Collection, Obi-Wan Kenobi has an all-new identity in this all-new statue release! With his robe on, hood up and lightsaber ignited, “Ben” Kenobi stands behind a wall of flames, ready to take on the enemy. This approximately 12-inch statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Companion Darth Vader statue coming soon! SRP: $200.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-obi-wan-kenobi-premier-collection-statue/



Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi Obi Wan Kenobi 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Obi-Wan Kenobi is being hunted by the Empire, and he’s ready for them! This all-new mini-bust of Kenobi as he appears in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series stands approximately 6-inches tall (10 inches with lightsaber) and depicts him in his robes, with lightsaber raised. It features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $130.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-obi-wan-kenobi-mini-bust/



Star Wars The Mandalorian Bo Katan Kryze 1/6 Scale Milestones Statue

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Mandalorian freedom fighter returns to Gentle Giant Ltd. as a 1/6 scale Milestones statue! Depicting the armored heroine as she appears on The Mandalorian TV series, this approximately 12-inch statue features detailed 3-D sculpting and hand-painted details. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. SRP: $250.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-darth-vader-mini-bust/

All art – Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant LTD