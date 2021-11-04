GIFT GUIDE ALERT: Gift Ideas from National Geographic Kids!

When you read, you exercise your comprehension abilities and your analytical abilities. It fires up your imagination and stimulates the memory centers of your mind. It helps recall information as well as stabilize your emotions. The importance of a reading habit is that it strengthens mental muscles!

This is particularly vital for kids to develop into life-long learners. So I’m please to share what National Geographic Kids has for school age children this Holiday season!

This holiday season National Geographic Kids Books has something for every curious kid — from big, beautiful and WOW-worthy titles to stocking stuffers that are, well, STUFFED with fun facts, cool hacks and photos galore.

For the Animal Lover:

Ultimate Book of African Animals by Emmy Award-Winning Filmmakers Beverly and Dereck Joubert (ages 8-12, hardcover, 192 pages)

Ready for an adventure of a lifetime? With National Geographic photographer-filmmaker duo Beverly and Dereck Joubert as their guides, readers are transported to the plains of the Serengeti, the sands of the Sahara and the shaded nooks of the rainforest. Dereck and Beverly are eight-time Emmy award-winning filmmakers, National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence and wildlife conservationists who have been filming, researching and exploring Africa for over 35 years. By sharing their stories of life on safari and Beverly’s jaw-dropping photography, this dynamic duo gives the reader unique, behind-the-lens access to Africa’s wildlife, how they live, play and hunt and how they have adapted to their wild, one-of-a-kind environments. A big, beautiful guide to animals that roar, race and “totally rule,” this gift-worthy book is overflowing with facts, stats and photos of animals of all behaviors, shapes and sizes — including the tiny bombardier beetle, the sneaky desert viper, mischievous monkeys, elusive Ethiopian wolves, as well as fan favorites like lions, elephants, cheetahs, zebras, giraffes, hippos, gorillas, rhinos, and so many more!

For the Secret Agent in Training:

“A visually stunning book bursting with riddles, intrigue, and history…” (starred review). — School LIbrary Journal

From mastering escape and evasion techniques, to crafting the perfect disguise, building a gadget on the fly or decoding secret intel, Top Secret: Spies, Codes, Capers, Gadgets and Classified Cases Revealed (ages 8-12, Hardcover, 192 pages) takes recruits beyond the page and into the shadow world of espionage and all things clandestine, where “all is not what it seems,” including:

The ins and outs of international espionage

Spy agencies across the globe

Clandestine Dos and Don’ts (DO: Use Dead Drops, Think on Your Feet, Remember Everything! DONT: Break Cover, Trust Anyone, Admit to Anything!)

Fascinating profiles of history-making spies, like, “The Limping Lady” — World War II’s most dangerous spy — and an interview with Lindsay Moram, a real-life agent of espionage for the CIA

Hands-on how-to’s, including: a step-by-step guide to setting up your own spy network and detailed info on how to make your own disguises, create fingerprint kits, engineer a deck of cards with ◦ a secret compartment, design rearview spy glasses, and mix up some invisible ink for writing secret messages

Bold secret missions — like how the CIA stole a Soviet spacecraft — and gave it right back!

Gadgets, tools of the tradecraft and surveillance equipment

Tips for uncovering secrets and hidden messages that are all around you — in advertising, at amusement parks, in video games, on cash — they are everywhere! ◦ Code-cracking of secret messages hidden throughout the book

Cold cases and hidden places, cool disguises and wicked surprises, menacing mysteries, undiscovered histories, and so much more!

For Kids Who Loves to Get Outside and Explore:

Little Kids First Big Book of Rocks, Minerals and Shells (ages 4-8, hardcover, 128 pgs) – This new addition to the wildly popular Little Kids First Big Book series introduces a fascinating variety of Earth’s rocks, minerals, gemstones, fossils, and shells — from granite to gold, marble to malachite, and conchs to clams. Discover how rocks are formed, the three kinds of rocks, and the difference between rocks and minerals. Learn how rocks and minerals are used in art, architecture, industry, and science. Then journey to the oceans to explore seashells and the amazing animals that once inhabited them. Packed with more than 200 stunning photos, including closeups of each specimen, this colorful book showcases breathtaking natural sites such as the Giant’s Causeway and human-built structures like the Great Wall of China. Filled with fun facts, this book is designed for interactive learning, the Little Kids First Big Book of Rocks, Minerals, and Shells.

Stocking Stuffers:

Brain Candy 3 (ages 8-12, paperback) – Elephants have thick skin, but just how thick? Turns out it’s 50 times thicker than human skin and can add as much as 2,000 pounds (900kg) to the weight of this massive animal! Earth’s smaller animals offer some sweet surprises, too. Hop on a honeybee to discover just how hardworking these fast-flying insects are. They beat their wings 200 times a second as they fly about. And no wonder they’re so busy–they need to pollinate two million flowers to make just one pound (.45 kg) of honey. If you like seeing far-out facts in a new light, the third book in the series takes a deep (and delicious) dive into numbers, fun facts, and cool trivia on all kinds of topics. It’s a novel approach to feeding kids smart snackable bites about the world and is sure to be an addictive addition to bookshelves and backpacks.

101 Life Hacks: Genius Ways to Simplify Your World (ages 8-12, paperback) – Try these cool hacks! Turn ordinary into awesome with this fun book, jam-packed with science-inspired ideas kids can use to simplify, prettify, and eco-fy their lives at home, school, and on the go. Get tips and tricks for upcycling and reusing old stuff, as well as hands-on activities, fun facts, and insights from professional-grade life hackers who use their problem-solving skills to change the world. Make cool lantern lights for your room, discover a tried-and-true brain freeze cure, learn how to boost your memory power, and more. By the end, you’ll be able to hack your way through all kinds of problems, from a messy backpack to stage fright, a drippy ice pop to smelly shoes!

Go Wild! Sea Turtles (hardcover, ages 4-8) – Welcome to the wild world sea turtles! In this intro to the species, youngsters discover where on Earth these animals live, what they eat, how big they grow, and how they communicate. Cool photos of all the different kinds of sea turtles relatives and just-hatched turtle babies bring the creatures into full focus. After learning the basics, young readers will discover why sea turtles need our help and what people around the world are doing to help save them. Filled with fun facts, games, and an activity focused on making a difference in the sea turtle world, this book will inspire kids to care about these amazing animals.

