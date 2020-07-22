Gunland Vol. 1! All Things Geek Exclusive 10 Page Preview!

Nothin’s what it aims to be in Gunland…

In a bizarre sci-fi western world, where cyborg bounty hunters ride dinosaurs and magical skulls give powers to alien outlaws, the notorious Doolin brothers seek a stash hidden in a heist gone sour.

And the key to finding it might be the young girl they recently rescued from a parallel dimension… a girl with uncanny skills with a pair of revolvers… Here’s your preview –

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free



Written and illustrated by: Captain Artigli

I’ll have a full review in an upcoming All Things Geek!

Please note Gunland and all Magnetic Press titles are available for order through Magnetic Press’s Web Store for those who do not have access to a local comic shop: bit.ly/2OvxCoZ

MILO’S WORLD VOL 3

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Captain Artiglio

Pages: 208 pages

208 pages Format: Softcover

Softcover Size: 6.5″ x 9″

6.5″ x 9″ Cover Price: $19.99

$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-942367-71-0

978-1-942367-71-0 DOC: APR201938

APR201938 RELEASE DATE: July 24th, 2020

About Magnetic Press:

MAGNETIC PRESS is a subsidiary of Polarity Ltd. that publishes graphic novels, art books, and periodicals curated with a focus on internationally recognized content and talent, presented with premium quality production value. The Magnetic brand was founded by Mike Kennedy in 2013 and features creators both new and established from around the world, sharing their stories with an English-language audience often for the first time. Their award-winning library includes such celebrated titles as the Love series of wordless wildlife graphic novels, as well as Eisner-nominated books A Sea of Love, Watersnakes, Herakles, Doomboy, A Glance Backward, Little Tails, The Ghost of Gaudi, and Dave Dorman’s Wasted Lands Omnibus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Art credit – magnetic press