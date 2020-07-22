Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / Gunland Vol. 1! All Things Geek Exclusive 10 Page Preview!

Gunland Vol. 1! All Things Geek Exclusive 10 Page Preview!

Alex Yarde has a preview of the first volume in a gonzo new adventure series from the wild imagination of Captain Artiglio available NOW!

by Leave a Comment

Nothin’s what it aims to be in Gunland…

In a bizarre sci-fi western world, where cyborg bounty hunters ride dinosaurs and magical skulls give powers to alien outlaws, the notorious Doolin brothers seek a stash hidden in a heist gone sour.

And the key to finding it might be the young girl they recently rescued from a parallel dimension… a girl with uncanny skills with a pair of revolvers… Here’s your preview –

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

  


Written and illustrated by: Captain Artigli

I’ll have a full review in an upcoming All Things Geek!

Please note Gunland and all Magnetic Press titles are available for order through Magnetic Press’s Web Store for those who do not have access to a local comic shop: bit.ly/2OvxCoZ

MILO’S WORLD VOL 3

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Captain Artiglio

  • Pages: 208 pages
  • Format: Softcover
  • Size:  6.5″ x 9″
  • Cover Price: $19.99
  • ISBN:  978-1-942367-71-0
  • DOC:  APR201938
  • RELEASE DATE: July 24th, 2020

 

About Magnetic Press:

MAGNETIC PRESS is a subsidiary of Polarity Ltd. that publishes graphic novels, art books, and periodicals curated with a focus on internationally recognized content and talent, presented with premium quality production value. The Magnetic brand was founded by Mike Kennedy in 2013 and features creators both new and established from around the world, sharing their stories with an English-language audience often for the first time. Their award-winning library includes such celebrated titles as the Love series of wordless wildlife graphic novels, as well as Eisner-nominated books A Sea of Love, Watersnakes, Herakles, Doomboy, A Glance Backward, Little Tails, The Ghost of Gaudi, and Dave Dorman’s Wasted Lands Omnibus.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Art credit – magnetic press

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x