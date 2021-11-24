Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Hulu Original Film “Mother/Android” Trailer Debut!

Hulu Original Film “Mother/Android” Trailer Debut!

Check out the official trailer for Hulu Original Film  "Mother/Android" starring Chloë Grace Moretz! The film premieres Friday, December 17, 2021 on Hulu.

SYNOPSIS: Set in the near future, “Mother/Android” follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.

Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) face daunting challenges in “Mother/Android”

Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Here’s a first look at the trailer!

The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, “Georgia” (“Shadow in the Cloud”, “Kick-Ass”), Algee Smith, “Sam” (“Judas And The Black Messiah”, “Euphoria”), Raul Castillo (“We The Animals”).

Produced by Matt Reeves (The Batman) this engrossing, atmospheric tale looks like a winner!

“Mother/Android” is directed by  Mattson Tomlin (“Project Power”, “Little Fish”). Matt Reeves (“The Batman”, “War of the Planet Of The Apes”, “Cloverfield”) through his 6th & Idaho production company with Adam Kassan (6th & Idaho) and Rafi Crohn (6th & Idaho) along with Miramax’s Bill Block (“The Gentlemen”, “District 9”), and Charles Miller serve as producers.

Social: Twitter @hulu | Instagram @hulu | Facebook @hulu | #MotherAndroid

Images courtesy of Hulu

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

