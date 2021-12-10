IAMEVE Releases Her Starman 36O Video a Chapter of Her Scifi Transmedia Project  “The Everything  Nothing” Starring Keon Alexander

In this piece, we explore the union of the anima and animus, through Eve and Starman joining. The imagery catapults us into a surreal tapestry of sacred geometry with horizons, hills, and trees composed of Eve’s body set in outer space. Painted by body artist Michael Rosner, Eve and Starman were shot in front of a green screen, then composited into landscapes and animated. Flowing vocals coupled with dreamy, ethereal sounds take the listener on a journey as the story unfolds.

View Starman 360 below:

Starman is played by Keon Alexander, known best for his villainous role in FX’s renowned SciFi series The Expanse. The short film was directed by Thor Freudenthal (Percy Jackson, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, La Brea) and re-envisioned in 360 with creative collaborator Kelon Cen. The Fulldome version of Starman was tested and designed at Vortex Domes in Los Angeles by a team tasked to recreate the world “in 360 space, under the supervision and direction of Kelon Cen “layering live-action footage in 3D space, and dynamic camera movement to direct the audience’s attention to the movement of the elements.” It’s release comes on the back of a successful festival run winning awards globally. Notably, it received the Festival Platform Award at the Japan Media Art Festival, where renowned Sega game designer Mizuguchi Tetsuya said that “the artists invested in creating different forms of expression that take full advantage of the dome, not to mention the process they followed to achieve this. One cannot help but feel a sense of anticipation of further endeavors in dome projection to come from this crew of artists.” The film won awards at the HollyShorts Film Festival, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, showed at Jena, Down Under in Melbourne, UCLA’s Hammer Museum Flux Festival, and numerous festivals around the globe.

Starman 360 joins IAMEVE’s enchanted and otherworldly universe on the heels of her new EP Archetype, a conceptual exploration of the psyche and its many variants cloaked in a world of whimsy. IAMEVE is not a persona, but a project devoted to exploring the collective unconscious. It was birthed after a life-altering injury that led her to a major spiritual shift. During this time of healing, she began to unravel many of her own archetypal discoveries, while her limited mobility forced a massive creative shift, spurring her towards electronic composition and performance.

Although IAMEVE has made a habit of exploring archetypes in previous releases, this particular chapter goes deeper, unraveling new aspects of herself and the unconscious collective in each song. From ‘The Seeker’ in “Raindrops” following her curiosity to ‘The Mother’ in “Unnerving”, which was recorded while Randol was pregnant captures this vulnerable, fragile experience of bringing a child into a divided, volatile world – to her struggle to find some peace and understanding through it all, to “If I Were Queen”. “Red and Black” highlights ‘The Priestess’ or highest self, while “X Girl” gives voice to her inner child feeling everywhere like an outsider, and “Unravel the Genius Inside You’ in a cacophony of all these variants colliding. This EP is full of intimate self-discovery and creates a dynamic and cinematic journey that is at times ethereal and playful while veering fearlessly into the dark and occasionally disquieting territory.

Next for IAMEVE, as the world starts to open up is bringing her 360 Dome show to life, all while continuing to create, compose for film and TV, with new music slated for release early next year.

