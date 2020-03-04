Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / Image Comics News: Fan-Favorite Blackhand & Ironhead Webcomic Will Be Collected Into a Hardcover Edition From Image Comics This September!

Image Comics News: Fan-Favorite Blackhand & Ironhead Webcomic Will Be Collected Into a Hardcover Edition From Image Comics This September!

Available “New Comic Book Wednesday“ September 2nd 2020, Interior preview pages revealed!

by Leave a Comment


The fan-favorite BlackHand & IronHead web comic miniseries by David López, originally published online by Panel Syndicate, will be collected and in print for the first time in the U.S. from Image Comics. This BlackHand & IronHead, Vol. 1 hardcover edition will be available in September.

“After many years working only as an artist in the big two, I’ve finally found the courage and I’ve written and drawn my own story, and I’m printing it in Image! Where the world’s best authors publish their works, this is a change of scale, suddenly my public is the whole world, can you believe it?!” said López.

BlackHand & IronHead is sincere, raw, unfiltered and personal, no obligations or compromises, exactly the story I imagined, that’s something I love as a reader and I hope people will love it from my book.”

In BlackHand & IronHead, Vol. 1, Alexia’s father is the head of a superpowered corporate empire and one of the greatest superheroes of all time, and she desperately wants to take up his mantle. However, upon his sudden death, a woefully unprepared Alexia is confronted with a wealth of well-kept family secrets—including a villainous sister she never knew existed. Can the sisters work together to investigate their father’s mysterious death? Or will they destroy each other in the process?

BlackHand & IronHead, Vol. 1 (ISBN: 978-1-5343-1689-8) will be available on Wednesday, September 2 and in bookstores on Tuesday, September 8. It can be pre-ordered at your local comic book shops, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, IndieBound, and Indigo.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

BlackHand & IronHead, Vol. 1 will remain available in digital on Panel Syndicate 



ABOUT IMAGE COMICS
Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of bestselling artists. Image has since gone on to become one of the largest comics publishers in the United States.

Image currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson.

It consists of five major houses: Todd McFarlane Productions, Top Cow Productions, Shadowline Comics, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Central. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style imaginable.

It offers science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humor and more by the finest artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Images courtesy Image Comics

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.