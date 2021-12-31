In Stores Now: Iron Giant, Wolverine and Jack Skellington!

Happy New Year! Head over to your local comic shop, where they’ve just gotten in some new items from Diamond Select Toys! Action figures, Gallery Dioramas and Minimates based on The Iron Giant, Marvel Comics, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are available now – read on for details and find a store at comicshoplocator.com!

Iron Giant Select Battle Mode Iron Giant Action Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Iron Giant attacks! Celebrate the dark side of the Iron Giant with this all-new action figure featuring gun hands, undented angry head and of course, light-up eyes!,This approximately 8.5-inch action figure features approximately 16 points of articulation and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in display-ready Select action figure packaging. (Item #APR212366, SRP: $29.99)

Marvel Comic Gallery Wolverine Classic PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Marvel Gallery line is the best there is at what it does, and this diorama of Wolverine is proof! Part of the new battle-themed line of Gallery Dioramas, this approximately 10-inch sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean! (Item #FEB211934, SRP: $49.99)

San Diego 2021 Nightmare Before Christmas Minimates Commemorative Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! What’s this? What’s this? It’s a new gift set of Nightmare before Christmas Minimates! Based on Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic, Jack Skellington (with Zero), Sally, the Mayor, the Wolfman, Behemoth and the Clown with the Tearaway Face come packaged in a hexagonal display that shows off a different character on each side. Each 2-inch Minimates mini-figure features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. Designed by Barry Bradfield! Limited to 1000 pieces. (Item #DEC208636, SRP: $39.99)

