In Stores Now: The Child, The Iron Giant, and Wonder Woman! From Diamond Select Toys

Two are Legends in 3D half-scale busts, one is a 4-inch Vinimates vinyl figure, two are adorable, and one is simply… wonderful! Read on for details, and reserve yours at your local comic shop, or order through your favorite online retailer!

Iron Giant Vinimates Attack Mode Iron Giant 4” Vinyl Figure:

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Iron Giant goes into full-on Attack Mode in this all-new Vinimates vinyl figure! Depicting him with his dome up, chest plate open and all weapons live, no one is safe from his extraterrestrial onslaught! Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this vinyl figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #SEP201924, SRP: $9.99)

Legends in 3D Justice League Animated Wonder Woman ½ Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Wonder Woman is a legend, and now she’s a Legend in 3D! The Amazonian heroine joins the L3D line of half-scale busts in her look from the Justice League animated series! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, she features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to 1,000 pieces. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios! (Item #AUG208870, SRP: $175.00)

Legends in 3D Star Wars The Mandalorian™ The Child ½ Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Child is growing up! This half-scale portrait of the Child captures the co-star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian ™ at approximately 5 inches tall, atop a pod-shaped pedestal. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! (Item # OCT201995, SRP: $120.00)

All Art-Diamond Select Toys