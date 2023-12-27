In Stores Now: TMNT, GOTG, X-Men and Star Wars!

Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? Well, time for a new batch of collectibles to make their way to stores across North America from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD! Look for Minimates, Gallery Diorama and two sizes of busts, from Marvel, Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – it’s the best of all worlds! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!

Marvel Gallery Comic Rogue PVC Diorama



A Diamond Select Toys release! Hold still, shugah! The X-Men’s Southern belle has her sights on someone, and they’re gonna get it, but good! Speeding over a rocky landscape with fist cocked and arm outstretched, Rogue is ready to land a punch in the latest Marvel Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios! (Item #JUL232421, SRP: $59.99)

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/rogue-comic-gallery-diorama/

Marvel Legends in 3D Movie Star-Lord 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Who? Star-Lord, man! The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is (almost) a legend in outer space, and now he’s a Legend in 3D! Wearing his distinctive helmet and balanced atop a base styled after his ship The Milano, this ½ scale, approximately 10-inch resin bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella! (Item #APR232214, SRP: $200.00)

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/avengers-endgame-star-lord-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

Star Wars Clone Wars Animated Cad Bane 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust



A Gentle Giant LTD release! The gunslinger returns! Infamous bounty hunter Cad Bane is back, as an animated-style mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, this sculpture depicts Bane tipping his wide-brimmed hat as he contemplates his next target. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this mini-bust comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. (Item #MAR232346, SRP: $130.00)

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-the-clone-wars-cad-bane-animated-mini-bust/

Star Wars Attack of the Clones Jango Fett Legends in 3D 1/2 Scale Bust



A Gentle Giant LTD release! Jango Fett was a legend on Kamino, and now he’s a Legend in 3D! The helmet that launched a thousand starships, Jango Fett was the genetic basis for the entire clone army, as well as the great Boba Fett, making him an integral part of the Star Wars saga. Pay tribute to the OG Mandalorian with this 10-inch, ½ scale resin bust. It is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. (Item #MAY232467, SRP: $200.00)

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-attack-of-the-clones-jango-fett-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

TMNT Minimates Technodrome Deluxe Box Set



A Diamond Select Toys release! Krang attacks! Straight out of the original 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, the alien Krang from Dimension X is ready to conquer, assisted by the mutant rhino Rocksteady and a faceless Foot Soldier. Here to protect the Earth are Ninja Turtle Leonardo and his master, Splinter! Each 2-inch Minimate features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. All five come packaged in a full-color slipcase made to look like Krang’s Technodrome! Designed and illustrated by Barry Bradfield! (Item #JUL232425, SRP: $39.99)

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/technodrome-deluxe-minimates-box-

all art- Diamond Select Toys