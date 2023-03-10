In Stores This Week: Black Panther, Magneto, Darth Vader and More!

This week, Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD are shipping six new items to stores, including busts, statues and Minimates from Marvel and Star Wars! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at Diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!

Marvel Avengers Endgame Black Panther 1/6 Scale Resin Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Wakanda Forever! The Black Panther strikes a claws-baring pose in this all-new resin mini-bust of T’challa, the King of Wakanda. Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna! (Item #JUN222430, SRP: $90.00)

Marvel Legends in 3D Magneto ½ Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Magneto was right! Show your allegiance to the one-time villain, former leader of the Brotherhood, now X-Man in good standing Magneto with this new 10-inch bust! Digitally sculpted in approximately ½ scale, this Legends in 3D bust sits atop a detailed base featuring the rubble of the Xavier Institute and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio! (Item #JUL222485, SRP: $175.00)

Marvel Minimates Young Avengers Deluxe Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! Young Avengers, assemble! The next Marvel Minimates Deluxe Box Set is here, and it’s all about the Young Avengers! Featuring team mainstays Kate “Hawkeye” Bishop, Wiccan and Hulkling, plus new members America Chavez, Kid Loki and Noh-Varr, it’s a veritable who’s who of rising Marvel superstars! Plus, the set comes with a figurine of Hawkeye’s dog Lucky, a.k.a. Pizza Dog! Each Minimate features up to 14 points of articulation and detailed paint applications, and all six Minimates come packaged in a full-color window box with an illustrated fifth panel featuring original Minimates artwork. Designed and illustrated by Barry Bradfield! (Item #OCT222363, SRP: $49.99)

Star Wars Clone Wars Wrecker Animated 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust

From Diamond Select Toys. A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The bruiser of the Bad Batch is here! Wrecker, the biggest, strongest and loudest member of Clone Force 99, is now the latest animated-style 1/7 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this exclusive resin mini-bust shows Wreckerwithout his helmet, is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! (Item #MAR219096, SRP: $99.99)

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Darth Vader 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Dark Lord of the Sith has returned! In the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Darth Vader revealed himself to Obi-Wan Kenobi and chaos ensued! Now, he has returned to the Star Wars mini-bust line with a new offering based on that series! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a black pedestal. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. (Item #AUG222398, SRP: $130.00)

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Purge Trooper Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Jedi beware! As seen in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the Purge Trooper is trained for one purpose: hunting Jedi! This 1/7 scale statue stands approximately 10 inches tall and depicts a black-and-red-armored Purge Trooper marching with his blaster at the ready. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. (Item #JUL222487, SRP: $200.00)

all art- Diamond Select Toys / Gentle Giant LTD