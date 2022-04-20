Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Indie Thriller ‘Escape The Field’ Is Coming!

Indie Thriller ‘Escape The Field’ Is Coming!

In Select Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on May 6, 2022!

The fear is inescapable and the suspense nonstop in this gripping horror-thriller about six strangers who suddenly awaken in a remote, endless cornfield. Stripped of their possessions, they are left with only six items: a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass, and a flask of water.

Theo Rossi as Tyler, Jordan Claire Robbins as Sam, Shane West as Ryan, Elena Juatco as Denise, and Julian Feder as Ethan in Escape The Field. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate

As mysterious sirens blare in the distance and traps appear at every turn, the group realizes it’s been plunged into a cat-and-mouse game with an unseen evil, and survival depends upon solving a diabolical — and deadly — puzzle.

Check out the awesome trailer here!-

Being a huge fan of the “Escape” /Saw type Thriller genre, I can’t WAIT to preview this film. Hope to have interviews with the principals & filmmakers soon!

Keep this one on your radar! Stay tuned for more information!

 

Shane West as Ryan in Escape The Field. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate


“Escape The Field”

 

U.S. Release Date: In Select Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on May 6, 2022.

Cities: New York (Cinema Village), Los Angeles (Lumiere Cinema), and key cities nationwide.           

Cast: Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco, and Shane West

Directed by:                           Emerson Moore         

Written by:                             Emerson Moore and Joshua Dobkin & Sean Wathen

Produced by: Andrew Davies Gans, Michael Philip, Jason Moring, Emerson Moore

Genre: Thriller            

Rating: R

Running Time: 88 minutes

Lionsgate presents an Anacapa Pictures and CR8IV DNA production, in association with Ingenious Media / Double Dutch International / Glanzrock Productions / Stormchaser Films / Richmond Pictures / LipSync.

Official Site: https://www.lionsgate.com/movies/escape-the-field

all art -Lionsgate

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

