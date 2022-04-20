Indie Thriller ‘Escape The Field’ Is Coming!

The fear is inescapable and the suspense nonstop in this gripping horror-thriller about six strangers who suddenly awaken in a remote, endless cornfield. Stripped of their possessions, they are left with only six items: a gun with a single bullet, matches, a lantern, a knife, a compass, and a flask of water.

As mysterious sirens blare in the distance and traps appear at every turn, the group realizes it’s been plunged into a cat-and-mouse game with an unseen evil, and survival depends upon solving a diabolical — and deadly — puzzle.

Check out the awesome trailer here!-

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Being a huge fan of the “Escape” /Saw type Thriller genre, I can’t WAIT to preview this film. Hope to have interviews with the principals & filmmakers soon!

Keep this one on your radar! Stay tuned for more information!



“Escape The Field”

U.S. Release Date: In Select Theaters, On Digital and On Demand on May 6, 2022.

Cities: New York (Cinema Village), Los Angeles (Lumiere Cinema), and key cities nationwide.

Cast: Jordan Claire Robbins, Theo Rossi, Tahirah Sharif, Julian Feder, Elena Juatco, and Shane West

Directed by: Emerson Moore

Written by: Emerson Moore and Joshua Dobkin & Sean Wathen

Produced by: Andrew Davies Gans, Michael Philip, Jason Moring, Emerson Moore

Genre: Thriller

Rating: R

Running Time: 88 minutes



Lionsgate presents an Anacapa Pictures and CR8IV DNA production, in association with Ingenious Media / Double Dutch International / Glanzrock Productions / Stormchaser Films / Richmond Pictures / LipSync.

Official Site: https://www.lionsgate. com/movies/escape-the-field

all art -Lionsgate