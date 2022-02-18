Jarrett J. Krosoczka’s Crime-Fighting Lunch Lady Is Back with the Reissue of the First Four Books in the Beloved LUNCH LADY Series!

I have an exclusive excerpt from a bright and hilarious series about a crime-fighting lunch lady. The first four books in the popular graphic novel series LUNCH LADY by award-winning author Jarrett J. Krosoczka are about to be reissued for the first time as hardcover, full-color two-books-in-one editions. THE FIRST HELPING (Lunch Lady 1 and 2) and THE SECOND HELPING (Lunch Lady 3 and 4) will both hit stores on February 22.

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers is thrilled to reissue the first four books in the popular graphic novel series LUNCH LADY by award-winning author Jarrett J. Krosoczka (on sale February 22, 2022 | Ages 7–10). THE FIRST HELPING (Lunch Lady 1 and 2) includes full-color editions of The Cyborg Substitute and The League of Librarians, and THE SECOND HELPING (Lunch Lady 3 and 4) includes The Author Visit Vendetta and The Summer Camp Showdown. At the forefront of the graphic novel format, Krosoczka’s playful series about a lunch lady serving justice (and lunch) was a hit with readers when it debuted in 2009 and returns with brand-new hardcover books in the series beginning in 2023.

Hector, Terrence, and Dee have always wondered about their school lunch lady. What does she do when she isn’t dishing out the daily special? Where does she live? Does she have a lot of cats at home? Lunch Lady doesn’t just serve sloppy joes—she serves justice! Whatever danger lies ahead, it’s no match for Lunch Lady in these four fantastic adventures.

Here’s the exclusive excerpt from this funny, antic-filled book perfect for fans of Captain Underpants and Dog Man! –

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Complete with all-new back matter, THE FIRST HELPING and THE SECOND HELPING are perfect for fans of Captain Underpants, Dog Man, and The Bad Guys. New readers will be laughing out loud at this before-its-time series that will keep kids turning pages and binge-reading the antics of the crime-fighting, spatula-holding Lunch Lady.

Jarrett J. Krosoczka is the author of the National Book Award finalist Hey, Kiddo and the New York Times bestselling Star WarsTM: Jedi Academy: A New Class, as well as such popular picture books as Punk Farm and Punk Farm on Tour. His Lunch Lady graphic novels are beloved by kids everywhere. Two-time winners of the Children’s Choice Book Awards, Lunch Lady was also a finalist for the prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Award. Realizing that his stories can inspire young readers beyond the page, Jarrett founded School Lunch Hero Day, a national campaign to celebrate school lunch staff. You can find out more about Jarrett at studiojjk.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

THE FIRST HELPING (Lunch Lady 1 and 2) 978-0-593-37742-0

THE SECOND HELPING (Lunch Lady 3 and 4) 978-0-593-37743-7

By Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers Hardcovers | On sale February 22, 2022

$12.99/$17.99 Can. | 208 pages | Ages 7–10

Also available as audiobooks from Listening Library

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers is an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, the world’s largest English-language children’s trade book publisher. Random House Children’s Books is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Connect with them at @RandomHouseKids | facebook.com/RandomHouseKids | rhcbooks.com

All art -Random House Children’s Books