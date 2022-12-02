Landmark Issue of Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander’s ‘Killadelphia’ Released in Comic Shops!

The Eisner Award nominated Killadelphia from writer Rodney Barnes (American Gods, HBO’s Winning Time, and the record-breaking new Star Wars: The Mandalorian comic book series) and collaborator Jason Shawn Alexander, the artist who redefined Todd McFarlane’s legendary Spawn for a whole new generation, hits a major milestone and series turning point today with the release of the series’ 25th issue!

Series creator Rodney Barnes says “the world of Killadelphia is expanding in a way I never imagined! There are new stories, new monsters, and more perils to come! Can’t wait for our readers to check it out!”

Jason Shawn Alexander adds “Fans new and old to Killadelphia are about to have their minds blown as the series enters its fifth story arc. Everything you thought you knew will be changed as the war with the vampires and soldiers of light comes to a climax! Gods will battle with demons; werewolves will fight on the side of vampires and the blood will most definitely flow.

The Killadelphia series follows a small-town beat cop who returns home to bury his murdered father, revered Philadelphia detective James Sangster Sr. What he doesn’t anticipate is digging up a mystery that will lead him down a path of horrors and shake his beliefs to their core. The city that was once the symbol of liberty and freedom has fallen prey to corruption, poverty, unemployment, brutality… and vampires. Now, it’s up to Jimmy and an unexpected companion to stop long-thought-dead president of the United States John Adams from building an undead army and staging a bloody new American revolution.

This Eisner Award nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists, in a perfect jumping on point for new readers!

Vampire king and first president of the United States George Washington has unified the warring vampire factions, blurring the lines between good and evil. Now, Washington and company must face one of the most formidable military leaders in history! General Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian army have been resurrected by the side of the light for one thing and one thing only: exterminate all vampires!

Also from Rodney Barnes and up-and-coming Marvel artist Alex Lins, comes Monarch, a new tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat this February, and available to order in the December dated PREVIEWS catalog, in stores today!

Barnes adds “Monarch is the sum of my childhood Alien themed influences. Films like Close Encounters of the third kind, war of the worlds, and others kept me looking to the skies. Suffice it to say I still want to believe!”

Head to your favorite comic book retailer today to pick up this can’t miss issue of Killadelphia and preorder your copy of this exciting new series!

About Rodney Barnes:

Veteran award-winning screenwriter and producer Rodney Barnes has established himself as a Hollywood mainstay, with his vibrant, emphatic voice and producing expertise securing him an overall deal with HBO in September 2020. From Adult Swim’s The Boondocks to Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Barnes has displayed versatility across a variety of genres in the industry’s largest and most influential programs.

Barnes is currently executive producer for HBO’s series, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Showtime Lakers during the team’s wild and fast-paced golden years, with the original film Ride Around Sharing in development at Netflix. The second arc of his critically acclaimed graphic novel Killadelphia was released in August 2020, with a television show in development at Levantine TV, has been tapped to pen a creative feature for New Regency with Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct, and is writing a miniseries based on the life of golf great Tiger Woods. As well, he has signed a two-year overall agreement to write, direct, and produce original content for HBO. He has also formed Zombie Love Studios, a graphic novel production studio that will both adapt and create original graphic novels, beginning with a sequel to legendary cult blaxploitation film Blacula in 2023. Currently, he writes Killadelphia and Nita Hawes Nightmare Blog for Image Comics, and publishes original content through his Dark Apocrypha Presents Substack newsletter.

About Jason Shawn Alexander:

Jason Shawn Alexander is an expressionist figurative painter, illustrator, and comic book creator. Alexander pulls from the vulnerability, fear, and underlying strength of his rural upbringing, just outside of the haunting home of the Delta Blues.

Alexander’s work has been the subject of number of solo exhibitions, including the Corey Helford Gallery, Culver City, CA, and 101/exhibit. In 2009 his portrait hung in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Washington, DC. His work is collected both in the US and abroad. Alexander has also worked over 20 years as an illustrator and comic book creator. He has earned two Eisner Award Nominations and the Silver Medal from the Society of Illustrators. He has co-created and provided art for titles at DC/Vertigo, Dark Horse Comics, and Image Comics. He’s also worked with the publishers Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and Oni Press. He has also supplied art and storyboards for independent and short films, as well as motion comics for films like Pan’s Labyrinth and Predators.

From his first solo exhibition Insomnious at 101/exhibit in 2009, it was evident that Alexander had traced the thread and was pulling it through. A reviewer from ART NEWSwas moved to write, “Recalling Bacon’s portraits, the figures seem to cry out… Alexander’s impassioned application of oil paints underscores the barely contained violence of the visions, lingering like intimations of half-remembered dreams.”

Jason Shawn Alexander is painting and drawing in Los Angeles, CA with his wife and daughter. They also have two dogs.

About Image Comics:

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of bestselling artists. Image has since gone on to become one of the largest comics publishers in the United States. Image currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. It consists of five major houses: Todd McFarlane Productions, Top Cow Productions, Shadowline Comics, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Central. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style imaginable. It offers science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humor and more by the finest artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.

Art Credit – Image Comics