Home / All Things Geek / Loog Guitars (New Electric Guitars Launching September)

Loog Guitars (New Electric Guitars Launching September)

Preview of two new real guitars for school-age kids!

by

I’m excited to introduce you to Loog Guitars, a line of guitars designed to make learning the guitar fun and easy for all ages!

Their 3-string guitars reduce chords to the basic triad, making the learning process faster and easier. And, with an accompanying augmented reality app and flashcards, kids (and adults) will be playing real songs in no time.

 Loog has two lines of guitars — acoustic and electric. Each line offers the following options available in six different colors:

●        Mini, 3 years +, 3 strings

●        Pro, 8 years +, 3 strings

●        Pro VI, 12 years +, 6 strings

**The new, revamped line of electric guitars have a built-in amplifier and will be available in September. More info on these guitars can be found here.

I’ve seen examples of the Loog Mini guitars below and I’ll be unboxing and reviewing the largest Loog Pro VI as soon as my editorial sample arrives! 

Loog Guitars | Loog Mini

mail.png

The ideal first guitar for little ones. Small, fun and cute, but it’s not a toy: it’s a real instrument, made out of real wood, that projects a sweet, beautiful sound that’s just unbelievable for a guitar of this size and price.

●        Colors: Red, Green, Black, Pink, White, Yellow

●        Ages: 3+ (ideal for 3-8)

●        MSRP: $79,  Loog Guitars website

 

Loog Electric Guitars

mail.jpeg

Designed to make it fun and easy to play music. It comes with flashcards that teach you how to form chords and an app that gets you playing songs on day one.

They have songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and more, and you can also play karaoke-style and learn through Augmented Reality.

The new Loog electric guitars have a built-in amplifier and speaker that also lets kids play out loud without needing to hook it up to an amp.

Loog Guitars website  

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

