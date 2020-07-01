Magnetic Press Reveals Paris 2119,  A Cyberpunk Love Story,  Premiering on Kickstarter!

For the last six years, multiple Eisner-nominated and international award-winning publisher Magnetic Press has been a gateway to unique new stories by fresh talent from around the world, including fan-favorite creators Bengal, Tony Sandoval, Frederic Brremaud and Federico Bertolucci, LRNZ, Wilfrid Lupano, Miki Montillo, Joel Jurion, and Bertrand Gatignol.

Today, exclusively through Kickstarter, Magnetic Press is opening the world of sequential storytelling wider with PARIS 2119, a science-fiction graphic novel by French creators Zep (A Story of Men, A Strange and Beautiful Sound) and Dominique Bertail (Ghost Money, Omaha Beach) with an exclusive variant cover by in-demand cover artist Peach Momoko!

PARIS 2119 is described as “BLACK MIRROR meets BLADE RUNNER,” a mind-bending cyberpunk love story in the proud tradition of classic science fiction authors such as Philp K. Dick, Isaac Asimov, and Arthur C. Clark. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This gorgeously illustrated graphic novel aims to spotlight current social trends such as overconsumption, climate change, social media, identity theft, and transhumanism. Author Zep says that in PARIS 2119,

“Technology improved our lives, but there is always a terrifying secret behind technology, and it is a secret that you better ignore to survive.” He added, “Also, it is a love story between Tristan and Kloe, a nostalgic man and a beautiful woman of the future. It is exciting for us to publish this for an American audience. We hope that you will enjoy the book!”

The Kickstarter is offering an exclusive, limited edition variant cover by celebrated illustrator Peach Momoko, who stated, “I felt this piece really captured my style as well as PARIS 2119.”

To see the limited edition variant cover hit this link – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/neurobellum/paris-2119-a-deadly-dystopic-romance

Magnetic Press’s Publisher Mike Kennedy states, “PARIS 2119 is exactly the sort of title the Magnetic brand was built around: a beautifully illustrated, thought-provoking story that will stick with the reader long after closing the cover of its high-quality presentation.-

“We’re hoping to use Kickstarter to engage with fans directly while also working closely with retailers who wish to carry these special editions in their stores. We want to use this proven platform to meet the needs of a discerning audience during an evolving market period without unnecessary barriers.”

The publisher is asking readers to get involved early and to support the PARIS 2119 Kickstarter Campaign by preordering this deluxe graphic novel along with a number of exclusive rewards offerings, such as original illustrations by artist Dominique Bertail and the original cover art painting itself by Peach Momoko.

The campaign also has several “stretch goals” planned for pre-sales beyond their starting goal. These bonus goals would be free to all backers and include such items as a 32-page limited-run Production Sketchbook featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of PARIS 2119 for physical backers.

Fans and reviewers agree that PARIS 2119 may be the most seductive and powerful science-fiction graphic novel of 2020. People are encouraged to pledge now to take advantage of early-bird discounts and incentives!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

all art-MAGNETIC PRESS