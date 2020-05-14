Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Viewing Panel Thursday, APRIL 14!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will host a virtual panel – an in-depth discussion amongst filmmakers and voice actors, including actor Joel McHale and Mortal Kombat game co-creator Ed Boon – to celebrate the Digital release of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge on Thursday, April 14, 2020. The panel can be viewed at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on the Mortal Kombat YouTube page, as well as the Mortal Kombat Twitter channel and Mortal Kombat Facebook page.

Prior to the panel, a community viewing party for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge – led by Patrick Seitz, voice of Scorpion – will start at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET. Seitz will be live-tweeting (@Seitz_Unseen) throughout the 80-minute film, offering personal thoughts about his role and the Mortal Kombat experience. Fans are encouraged to purchase the Digital version of the film from their favorite online retailer, and then cue up the film to watch and simultaneously follow Seitz’s commentary on Twitter.

Panelists confirmed for the one-hour chat – which will feature several film clips – include Joel McHale (Community, The CW’s upcoming Stargirl), voice of Hollywood-star-turned-warrior Johnny Cage; Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters), voice ofLiu Kang; Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Agrretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden), voice of Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi; Producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face); Screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans); and Creative Consultant Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), one of the creators of the game franchise. Joshua Gray, producer and host of Mortal Kombat Events & Professional Tournaments since 2015, will moderate the panel discussion.

Online destinations to view the Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge panel discussion:

Mortal Kombat Official YouTube Page:

https://go.wbgames.com/MK-Youtube

Mortal Kombat Official Twitter: @MortalKombat

Mortal Kombat Official Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/MortalKombat/

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is Rated R for strong bloody violence throughout and some language.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the all-new, feature-length film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 14, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28, 2020.

Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimatelydetermine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On April 14, 2020, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, the Apple TV app, FandangoNOW, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.

On April 28, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

Art Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment