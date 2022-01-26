“My Country Tis of Thee…”

The right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is of the essence of a democratic society, and any restrictions on that right strike at the heart of representative government. — Reynolds v. Sims (1964)

52 Senators allowed a filibuster to block Freedom to Vote Act, despite a majority of voters supporting the bill

Majority of American voters, both Republicans and Democrats support the Freedom to Vote Act and further voter rights legislation. After Democrats brought the bill to the floor for debate, Senate Republicans deployed the filibuster to block it.​ Senators considered a carve-out reform to force Republicans to use a talking filibuster to try to prevent a final vote, but 52 Senators (every Republican Senator and 2 Democrats) refused the carve-out reform.

The Senate’s failure to reform the filibuster allowed Republicans to prevent a final vote on the Freedom to Vote Act, which would have passed with every Democratic Senator’s support.

A Year of Restrictive Voting Laws

In 2021, 52 restrictive voter laws were passed in various states across the country, limiting options to vote and undermining local elections officials' ability to mind elections. Georgia's law, SB 202, criminalized handing out water to voters standing in long lines. Texas' SB.1 would have election officials face prosecution for regulating poll watchers' inappropriate behavior in the polling place.

What are you doing. Right now to help ensure Democrats keep and extend our slim majorities in the House & Senate in 2024. If your answer is nothing. You are part of the problem.

“I’m an American…”

To add insult to injury. While addressing reporters at the Capitol after their “victory” disenfranchising Americans, on Wednesday, the Senate Minority Leader made an offensive comment about Black voters.

If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans,” he said, seeming to imply that Black Americans aren’t Americans.

When I wrote this response with the hashtag #mitchplease I had no idea I would get this kind of response.

The vast majority of respondents were kind, affirmative and quite touching. I encourage anyone who wishes to scroll through and see the myriad of my fellow Americans, who felt compelled to rebuff Mitch McConnell’s blatantly racist dog whistle statement.

It’s not about Biden

The press corps revealed once more that they put more emphasis on sounding tough, asking unanswerable questions and creating conflict than they do on exploring some of the gravest problems our country has ever faced. Our democracy deserves better.

Donald Trump left us the steaming wreckage of a country. Popular question by the Beltway Press , “President Biden. Why isn’t everything perfect after one year?” – 75% of the reporters at every press conference I’ve seen to date ask a form of this question.



I don’t recall the last guy getting this much scrutiny even after his disastrous scandal-ridden first year.



Here is an incomplete list of year one accomplishments, or those reporting.

Oh. And for the record. He has the most diverse appointments in all levels of government than any former Administration. Yes. Even more than Obama’s. Bet the press didn’t tell you that. You’re welcome.

In one year, President Biden has nominated as many Black women to serve on the federal appeals courts as there were in all of U.S. history when he first took office. — Senate Judiciary Committee @JudiciaryDems

It’s about Republicans

Sorry Mitch. It’s not the first time you’ve said the quiet part out loud.

It’s not enough to attempt to keep white kids ignorant about American history, make lgtbq kids invisible, make Texas women outlaws and give rapists agency over their victims. This conservative Supreme Court will be gatekeepers to black & brown students getting higher educational opportunities.

I was there for Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech in the audience…I was actually there when President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in the Capitol in 1965," McConnell said Friday, in an attempt to defend his civil rights record. "I have had African American speech writers, schedulers, office managers over the years."

No one was impressed Mitch

Of course the very same Republicans who defended Mitch’s comment are some of the same people a year ago cowering behind barricades on January 6th when Trump supporters were screaming for their blood. Who now take the position that they were “only tourists” and justified in ransacking their offices and defecating in the halls.

Only today, Former speaker Newt Gingrich proclaimed January 6th Committee Members should face jail time for the attempted Coup and attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Black folks built the #Capitol Both enslaved & free men provided all arduous labor, including cutting & hauling stone, laying brick, digging trenches, forging nails,and clearing land. White folks on #January6 💩 in it. Don’t play the “Patriot” card. Ever. Again. #IAmAnAmerican — Alexander Yarde @thatalexyarde

We would be rightfully alarmed if former government officials in an ally nation spoke of jailing political opponents for doing their jobs. investigating a coup attempt. Supporting and defending The Constitution.

The normalization of aberrant Republican behavior knows no bounds post Trump Administration. The GOP are far angrier about being investigated and being culpable in seditious activity than the continuing attack upon American Democracy.

So tell me all about how you “voted your conscious” in 2016. We’re all ears.

It’s about institutionalized racism

The latest GOP idea: A police force to ferret out voter fraud. Which as of today, didn’t occur at public polling places. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) calls for such a unit to aggressively pursue violations of election laws, although such offenses have been proved to be rare in the United States.

However in a coordinated effort, Trump campaign officials, led by Rudy Giuliani, oversaw fake electors plot in 7 states in Republican legislatures. They’re purging Black voters, shutting down access in Black neighborhoods to voting, making it illegal to talk about slavery or civil rights in school, and white journalists are still struggling to call *anything* racist. They are the legacy of this country’s original sin.

Journalists really need to stop calling the failure to pass the voting rights bill a “major setback” for Democrats. The right to vote has never been a partisan issue before. Framing it as democrats “failing” only succeeds in legitimizing anti-voter efforts. This was far from a Democratic “failure” this vote was a Republican “walk of shame”.

The beltway press is ally to the current racist and anti-democracy machinations by Republicans.

Read that again.

#OnThisDay January 20, 1870 Hiram Revels was elected as the first Black US Senator. Southern Democrats, however, declare his election null and void, and argue Black people are ineligible to serve in Congress. Don’t know about Hiram Revels? #GladYouAsked — GET THEE VACCINATED OR GET THEE A TOE TAG. @JamesMWilliam18

It’s about The Supreme Court

Most Americans lack fundamental understanding of the importance of judges in ensuring our rule of law. Democrats need to better convey this message to the public. The judiciary from local circuit judges to federal to SCOTUS play an important part of preserving our democracy.

Which is why Clarence Thomas is a serious problem.

From an excellent piece

The pathway to impeaching Clarence Thomas begins here — Bob BrighamandRaw Story

“Democrats in Congress must take action against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for flouting judicial ethics as his wife pushes extremist Republican politics.

“In a sane world, Jane Mayer’s excellent piece on Ginni Thomas in The New Yorker would set off a series of events that would lead to her husband Clarence Thomas’s impeachment and removal from the Supreme Court. Ginni is involved with numerous far-right organizations and schemes that take very public positions on Court decisions across a range of social and political issues, such as last week’s 8-1 holding that Donald Trump could not block the release of documents related to the January 6 insurrection,” New Republic editor Michael Tomasky wrote. “Thomas was the lone dissenter in that case. His wife sat on the advisory board of a group that sent busloads of insurrectionists to Washington that day. In addition to that, she cheered the insurrection on Facebook.”

It’s about our Democracy. One more time for the people in the back: the 1/6 committee isn’t for arresting people, it’s for having public hearings.

DoJ is for arresting people. And neither will restore voting rights. Only congress can do that, and then WE have to vote no matter what. If we squander this opportunity to hold the GOP in account? it’s “to hell in a handbasket” for Democratic norms.



The American Experiment fails.

RECRUITING AND SUPPORTING YOUNG PROGRESSIVES IS KEY!

Run For Something was launched on Inauguration Day of 2017 because they recognized that the progressive movement has had a systemic problem that has failed to create a diverse talent pipeline filled with young new leaders.

In their first five years, they’ve recruited nearly 100,000 Millennials and Gen-Z leaders who want to run for local positions like city council, county commissioner, and school board. These seats may not seem glamorous, but these are the positions that can impact the lives of millions of people right now.

They’ve elected over 600 young progressives to office. And helped elect the first female-majority city council in New York City and the first female-led state legislature in Nevada.

Flipped state legislative seats in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

Their winners are ages 18 to 40 years old, with 56% identifying as women, 22% identifying as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and 58% identifying as people of color.

Go to runforsomething.net

As efforts to rollback critical voting rights and protections are growing in Georgia—and nationwide—I’m speaking on the actions we can take in Congress to protect the foundation of our democracy & ensure every single voice is heard. #TheVoteIsSacred — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock @SenatorWarnock

In closing, I’d like to share a piece I admire –

If You’ve Ever Wondered What You Would Have Done During the Holocaust by Miyah Byrd

What would you do?

You’re doing it now.

