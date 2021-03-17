New Diamond Select Toys Release On Sale Now: Doctor Doom, Miles Morales and More!

Busts of Harley Quinn, Wolverine and Miles Morales, plus statues of Doctor Doom and Old Man Logan, arrive in stores today and start hitting online retailers shortly! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com!

A Diamond Select Toys Release! It’s time to rev up your Harley! The Legends in 3D line of half-scale busts continues with the next in a sequence based on Batman: The Animated Series – Harley Quinn! The Maiden of Mirth measures approximately 10 inches tall atop her circus pedestal, is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios. (Item # JUL201913, SRP: $175.00)

A Diamond Select Toys release! He’s the best there is at what he does, and he’s a Legend in 3D! This half-scale bust of Wolverine is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics, and measures approximately 10 inches tall. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, he is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item # AUG202099, SRP: $175.00)

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Doctor Doom returns! Based on the variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this statue of the Latverian monarch depicts him in a pensive pose, perhaps debating which of his adorable attacks to unleash on an unsuspecting foe. Measuring approximately 5” tall, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Paul Harding. (Item: # JUL201915, SRP: $49.99)



A Diamond Select Toys release! Preparing to fire double web lines and launch himself into the fray, this 1/6 scale resin bust of Miles Morales is ready for action! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna. (Item #AUG202101, SRP: $99.99)

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Wolverine gets older and better in this new Premier Collection statue of the Canadian X-Man! With one set of claws popped, Logan sizes up his opponent as an approximately 9” tall statue, featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by Mat Brouillard. (Item # JUL201914, SRP: $175.00)

All art- Diamond Select Toys