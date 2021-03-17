Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / New Diamond Select Toys Release On Sale Now: Doctor Doom, Miles Morales and More!

New Diamond Select Toys Release On Sale Now: Doctor Doom, Miles Morales and More!

It’s a big week for busts and statues, as five new resin items hit comic shops courtesy of Diamond Select Toys!

by Leave a Comment

Busts of Harley Quinn, Wolverine and Miles Morales, plus statues of Doctor Doom and Old Man Logan, arrive in stores today and start hitting online retailers shortly! Read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com!

Legends in 3D Animation Batman TAS Harley Quinn 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys Release! It’s time to rev up your Harley! The Legends in 3D line of half-scale busts continues with the next in a sequence based on Batman: The Animated Series – Harley Quinn! The Maiden of Mirth measures approximately 10 inches tall atop her circus pedestal, is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Varner Studios. (Item # JUL201913, SRP: $175.00)

Legends in 3D Comic Wolverine 1/2 Scale Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! He’s the best there is at what he does, and he’s a Legend in 3D! This half-scale bust of Wolverine is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics, and measures approximately 10 inches tall. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, he is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella. (Item # AUG202099, SRP: $175.00)

 

Marvel Animated-Style Doctor Doom Statue

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Doctor Doom returns! Based on the variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this statue of the Latverian monarch depicts him in a pensive pose, perhaps debating which of his adorable attacks to unleash on an unsuspecting foe. Measuring approximately 5” tall, this statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Paul Harding. (Item: # JUL201915, SRP: $49.99)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Marvel Comic Miles Morales Spider-Man Mini-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Preparing to fire double web lines and launch himself into the fray, this 1/6 scale resin bust of Miles Morales is ready for action! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, it features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna. (Item #AUG202101, SRP: $99.99)

 

Marvel Comic Premier Collection Old Man Logan Statue

A Diamond Select Toys Release! Wolverine gets older and better in this new Premier Collection statue of the Canadian X-Man! With one set of claws popped, Logan sizes up his opponent as an approximately 9” tall statue, featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Shawn Knapp, sculpted by Mat Brouillard. (Item # JUL201914, SRP: $175.00)

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 All art- Diamond Select Toys 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x