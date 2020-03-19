New Educational Project: JumpStart Academy Offers Interactive Educational Programs For Families With Kids At-Home!

Today, ​JumpStart Academy ​announced that its three award-winning core programs (​JumpStart Academy Preschool, JumpStart Academy Kindergarten​ and ​JumpStart Academy Math​) are available for families at a 50% discount off their annual subscriptions until April 30th, 2020

Learning with fun and educational content is paramount to ​JumpStart Academy​ and while families, students, and educational leaders are being affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19), JumpStart Academy​ wants to provide an easy and accessible learning tool for all.

“While at home, it’s important to maintain educational momentum in each child’s respective academic year and ensure their skills are being practiced,” said Shannon Gale, ​JumpStart Academy ​Brand Manager. “We want children to enjoy learning and our ​JumpStart Academy programs seamlessly integrate educational content and make it fun and engaging.”

JumpStart Academy i​s known for its award-winning home and school programs that educators can seamlessly integrate into curriculums and track student progress.​ ​Its​ ​resource library includes worksheets to practice skills, activities to do together at home or on-the-go and informative articles for parents looking for advice.

● JumpStart Academy Preschool and Kindergarten:​ ​provides educational games and activities for children ages 3 to 8. This ever-growing series covers a wide range of topics including reading, math, and coding. ​Consumers can access a FREE 7-day trial and then purchase a 50% discounted annual subscription to continue the learning for only $39.99.

For more information, please visit, ​https://www.jumpstart.com/academy/home

● JumpStart Academy Math: ​is an award-winning online individualized math program that provides parents with engaging Kindergarten through 6th-grade activities for their children. Children master core math concepts through parent assigned lessons or by independently progressing through a series of practice levels across four math domains. Consumers can access a FREE 15-day trial and then purchase a 50% discounted annual subscription to continue the learning for $25.00.

For more information, please visit, ​https://www.jumpstart.com/academy/math

Whether in the classroom or at home,​ JumpStart Academy ​is with you every step of the way.

JumpStart Academy Math Awards & Recognition

● 2019 Academics’ Choice Award

● 2018 Innovation in Pedagogical Practices for Early Education Winner

● Cool Tool Award 2017 Finalist

● 10 Hottest Solutions Providers – 2017

● Top 101 Educational Websites & Apps 2016

About JumpStart Academy

Since 1991, JumpStart® has set the standard in children’s’ educational gaming by creating engaging products for use in the home and classroom. JumpStart Academy is a learning platform for early learners at home and at school. Using developmentally appropriate learning games and activities, JumpStart Academy products deliver educational experiences across all platforms to homes and classrooms across the globe.

Photo Credit- JumpStart