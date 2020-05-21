Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / Geek News Item: Halloween Comicfest Scares up Some Great DST Exclusives!

Geek News Item: Halloween Comicfest Scares up Some Great DST Exclusives!

Halloween Comicfest brings three new DST exclusives to your local comic shop! Read on for details, then contact your local shop to find out if they’ll be participating, and reserve your exclusive products!

by

It’s May, when thoughts generally turn to warmer weather, but for some people, every day is a countdown to Halloween! This Halloween will be a super-scary one!

 

Halloween Comicfest will bring three new DST exclusives to your local comic shop!

 

 

Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this vinyl figure has an articulated neck for additional posing options, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Limited to 1,500 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #JAN208169, SRP: $9.99)

HCF 2020 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimates Graduation Day Buffy Vinyl Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! This Halloween, it’s also Graduation Day! A Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive, the Graduation Day Buffy Vinimate depicts her in her iconic red trenchcoat, from the famous episode where she took on the Mayor!

 

Measuring approximately 4 inches tall, this Vinimate comes packaged in a full-color window box. Limited to 1,000 pieces. Designed by Barry Bradfield! (Item #FEB209108, SRP: $9.99)

HCF 2020 DC Comic Vinimates Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! What’s black and white and orange all over? Harley Quinn in this exclusive Vinimates vinyl figure! Only available at participating retailers, Harley wields her giant mallet and trades her red for orange for one day only in this Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive!

 

HCF 2020 Marvel Comic Gallery Glow-in-the-Dark Carnage PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready for a night of Carnage! Retailers participating in Halloween Comicfest 2020 will have an extra-scary offering this year, as Carnage goes glow-in-the-dark for one night only! Cast in glowing red material with black paint details, Carnage will light up the night with fright in this approximately 9-inch diorama.

Cast in high-quality PVC, this 1/8 scale diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box and is limited to only 1,500 pieces. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. (Item #FEB209109, SRP: $49.99)

I’ll have additional news about exclusive Diamond Select Toys for Halloween Comicfrst 2020 as they become available!

 

all art-Diamond Select Toys

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

