Geek News Item: Halloween Comicfest Scares up Some Great DST Exclusives!

It’s May, when thoughts generally turn to warmer weather, but for some people, every day is a countdown to Halloween! This Halloween will be a super-scary one!

Halloween Comicfest will bring three new DST exclusives to your local comic shop!



HCF 2020 Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vinimates Graduation Day Buffy Vinyl Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! This Halloween, it’s also Graduation Day! A Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive, the Graduation Day Buffy Vinimate depicts her in her iconic red trenchcoat, from the famous episode where she took on the Mayor!

HCF 2020 DC Comic Vinimates Harley Quinn Vinyl Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! What’s black and white and orange all over? Harley Quinn in this exclusive Vinimates vinyl figure! Only available at participating retailers, Harley wields her giant mallet and trades her red for orange for one day only in this Halloween Comicfest 2020 exclusive!

HCF 2020 Marvel Comic Gallery Glow-in-the-Dark Carnage PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Get ready for a night of Carnage! Retailers participating in Halloween Comicfest 2020 will have an extra-scary offering this year, as Carnage goes glow-in-the-dark for one night only! Cast in glowing red material with black paint details, Carnage will light up the night with fright in this approximately 9-inch diorama.

I’ll have additional news about exclusive Diamond Select Toys for Halloween Comicfrst 2020 as they become available!

all art-Diamond Select Toys