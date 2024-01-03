News Item: Ironguard Supplies Launches New Line of Miniature Displays!



Everyone loves miniatures, but putting them where people can see them is a real hassle! They gather dust, poke fingers, get bent, fall behind desks… it can be a mini-nightmare! Now, Ironguard Supplies is proud to introduce a line of miniature display cases, so you can put your proudly painted miniatures on display!

Measuring approximately 2.75 inches tall and 1.5 inches square, these new clear display cases feature removable black trays at the bottom, and can accommodate a variety of miniatures, as well as 2-inch Minimates figures from Diamond Select Toys. Sold in packs of two, they’ll protect a pair of paladins from getting damaged, misplaced, or worse!

Each two-pack comes packaged in clear shrinkwrap, with a full-color tray – find them in a 12-piece counter display at your local retailer! Find a retailer at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at ironguardsupplies.com!