Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / News Item: Ironguard Supplies Launches New Line of Miniature Displays!

News Item: Ironguard Supplies Launches New Line of Miniature Displays!

by Leave a Comment

 

 

 

 


Everyone loves miniatures, but putting them where people can see them is a real hassle! They gather dust, poke fingers, get bent, fall behind desks… it can be a mini-nightmare! Now, Ironguard Supplies is proud to introduce a line of miniature display cases, so you can put your proudly painted miniatures on display!

Measuring approximately 2.75 inches tall and 1.5 inches square, these new clear display cases feature removable black trays at the bottom, and can accommodate a variety of miniatures, as well as 2-inch Minimates figures from Diamond Select Toys. Sold in packs of two, they’ll protect a pair of paladins from getting damaged, misplaced, or worse!

Each two-pack comes packaged in clear shrinkwrap, with a full-color tray – find them in a 12-piece counter display at your local retailer! Find a retailer at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at ironguardsupplies.com!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x