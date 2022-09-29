Nickelodeon Brings Spongebob Universe, Transformers: Earthspark, Monster High, Avatar The Last Airbender and more to New York Comic Con 2022.

Nickelodeon invites fans to dive into an immersive experience at New York Comic Con 2022 to celebrate fan-favorite characters and shows–SpongeBob Universe, Transformers: EarthSpark, the all-new Monster High animated series and live-action movie musical, Monster High The Movie, and more–with one-of-a-kind panels, activations and interactive booth design elements.

Headquartered at its booth (show floor, booth 1201) on the convention center floor, every day of the convention will feature a 16-foot-tall Bumblebee of Transformers: EarthSpark photo opportunity and AR experience, an immersive Monster High activation, an 8-foot-long underwater television from The Patrick Star Show that fans can step inside, and a Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years photo opportunity.

Nickelodeon will present three panels: Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE!, a behind-the-scenes look at how Avatar was brought to life;SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone, a special discussion about the upcoming one-hour crossover event; andHumans and Bots Unite in Transformers: EarthSpark, an exclusive look at the upcoming all-new Paramount+ series.

PANELS

Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE!

Thursday, Oct. 6, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.(Room 405): Fan-favorite podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official companion podcast co-produced by Nickelodeon and iHeartRadio, returns to New York Comic Con for a live recording of an episode! Explore the amazing world ofAvatar: The Last Airbender and TheLegend of Korra with hosts Janet Varney(the voice of Korra) and Dante Basco (the voice of Prince Zuko) as they share how Avatar was brought to life.

Humans and Bots Unite in Transformers: EarthSpark

Sunday, October 9, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Room 405): Autobots, Roll Out! From Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s Entertainment One, join the next generation of heroes to celebrate the all-new Paramount+ original animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. During the exclusive panel, voice cast membersSydney Mikayla (Robby Malto), Zion Broadnax (Mo Malto), Diedrich Bader(Mandroid) and Cissy Jones (Elita-1),along with co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward, will give fans a first look at behind-the-scenes art, casting, and never-before-seen footage. Moderated by: Andrea Towers, Associate Editor, TV Guide Magazine.

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone

Sunday, October 9, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m. (Main Stage): Embark on a multidimensional adventure throughout Bikini Bottom in this behind-the-scenes discussion about the first-ever SpongeBob Universe crossover special, SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone.Legendary voice talent Tom Kenny(SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley(Karen, Squidina), Dana Snyder(GrandPat) and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller from Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and the Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years will take fans on an undersea adventure to explore these iconic shows and characters and share what to expect next from SpongeBob and the denizens of Bikini Bottom.

DAILY BOOTH ACTIVITY

Transformers: EarthSpark Photo Opportunity and AR Experience: Fans can take photos with fan-favorite Bumblebee and new characters Twitch, Thrash, Robby Malto and Mo Malto from the upcoming all-new series. Attendees can also scan different objects in the space with a QR code to make elements animate with sounds and lights.

Monster High Experience: It’s time to join in on the building anticipation for the upcoming live-action movie musical based on the iconic Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. Beneath the 22-foot tall clock tower, compete against the clock to match objects to lockers designed with each character in mind. Correctly place objects to their respective lockers before time runs out!

The Patrick Star Show Photo Opportunity: Step inside Patrick’s underwater television set and snap a photo with the world’s most famous sea star.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Photo Opportunity: Gather around the campfire and take a photo with 10-year-old SpongeBob, best pal Patrick Star and camp counselor Squidward.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films.

photo credit- Nickelodeon