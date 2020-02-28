NO TIME TO DIE – Director Cary Joji Fukunaga Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at NO TIME TO DIE!

—

We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one.

-Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.



The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The latest Bond effort is also of note for me personally because of it’s notable diversity featuring talented creatives both behind and in front of the screen. Representation still matters.

SHAKEN AND STIRRED

In her Vanity Fair article featuring Lashana Lynch and her new to the Bond franchise character “Nomi” a “00” replacing Bond, she spoke about the typical buzz surrounding a modernized franchise has led some online trolls to be upset that the next 007 might be played by a black woman. “The good can be bad, and also sad,” Lynch says. “It’s healthy to talk about it because it reminds you, unfortunately, about where the world is right now. But also, of the work that we have to do as people who have a platform to speak.”

In this remarkable vignette by director Gary Jojo Fukuyama, he shares his insights on where retired MI-6 agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) is emotionally, the dangers those few who are close to him still face, and the physical and psychological price one pays after long years in a profession most never survive.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In a world where a symmetric warfare and technological advancements allow rouge actors to outmaneuver governments, does Bond still have what it takes to stop a new player more cunning than SPECTRE?

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited,” Malek told The Mirror earlier this year about his Bond villain. The actor stressed that it was of the upmost importance not to have his villain identify with any sort of cultural ideology.

“That was one thing that I discussed with [director Cary Fukunaga],” Malek said. “I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.’ But that was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist.”

One Last Mission

“No Time To Die is a culmination of all that Bond has become,” Fukunaga added. “With all that he’s seen, all the trauma, all the loss… what is that mission that will be the most challenging and the most difficult?

“That was our target. We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said.”

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Writers: Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Producers: Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli

Cast: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”

Also starring Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen



Official Website: https://www.007.com

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Twitter: @007

Facebook: @JamesBond007

Instagram: @007

YouTube: James Bond 007

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ll be covering the latest in this longest running movie franchise here at All Things Geek so stay tuned! It’s a franchise I always enjoyed and with more representation and diversity it looks like it’s future is bright.

Use the hashtag #NoTimeToDie

Art Credit -MGM