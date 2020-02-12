NYToyfair 2020 News: KellyToy Announces 50 Million ‘SquishMallows’ Sold!

Journalists & industry attendees- Meet the Squshmallow Squad at Toy Fair New York February 22-25, Booth #1553

Debuting in fall 2017, the delightful Squishmallows have expanded to more than 400 characters and are available in more than 40 countries.

A snuggly alternative to high tech toys, and a great gift alternative to candy and flowers, these versatile Squishmallows plushies make great pillows, bedtime buddies, travel companions and can even serve as a best friend in times of need to help relieve stress and anxiety.

It will only get better, too, as more must-have characters are in the pipeline for release later this year, including scrumptious fruit themes, soothing, comforting textured fabrics, eye-catching mystery bags, reversible Flip-a-Mallows (two Squishmallows in one) and seasonal styles for spring, fall and the holidays.

Popping with personality, each Squishmallows character’s background story is detailed on its hangtag. The unique line is made of super soft spandex “EF” and polyester stuffing as puffy as marshmallows.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Caring for Squishmallows is easy; give them lots of love, machine wash in cold water and tumble-dry on low heat—and remember not to iron them.

I’ll preview more of these amazing plush buddies from Kellytoy as they showcase original and seasonal squads as well as brand new Squishmallows styles February 22-25 at Toy Fair New York (booth #1553).



Join the #SquishmallowSquad online and follow @Squishmallows on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube.

The shape, look, feel, and texture of Squishmallow® branded plush toys constitute Kellytoy Worldwide, Inc.’s proprietary trade dress.

About Kellytoy

Kellytoy manufacturers a portfolio of award-winning every day and seasonal plush products that includes its best-selling Squishmallows, Kellybaby as well as a pet product line called Wags & Purrs™.



Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over.

Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises. www.kellytoy.com

Photo credit-Author/Kellytoy