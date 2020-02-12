Get Daily Email
Home / All Things Geek / NYToyfair 2020 News: KellyToy Announces 50 Million ‘SquishMallows’ Sold!

NYToyfair 2020 News: KellyToy Announces 50 Million ‘SquishMallows’ Sold!

It’s Valentines/Galentines Day snuggles for everyone as KellyToy reaches milestone just two years after launch!

by Leave a Comment

Journalists & industry attendees- Meet the Squshmallow Squad at Toy Fair New York February 22-25, Booth #1553

Debuting in fall 2017, the delightful Squishmallows have expanded to more than 400 characters and are available in more than 40 countries.

Sqiushmalows are hypoallergenic sleepover friends that relive anxiety. They also make the purrfect Valentines/Galentines Day gift!

A snuggly alternative to high tech toys, and a great gift alternative to candy and flowers, these versatile Squishmallows plushies make great pillows, bedtime buddies, travel companions and can even serve as a best friend in times of need to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Squishmallows are surprisingly durable, collectible and are a go to birthday gift my daughter gives friends!

It will only get better, too, as more must-have characters are in the pipeline for release later this year, including scrumptious fruit themes, soothing, comforting textured fabrics, eye-catching mystery bags, reversible Flip-a-Mallows (two Squishmallows in one) and seasonal styles for spring, fall and the holidays.

Squishmallows range from 3.5 inches to 24 inches with suggested retail prices from $2.99 to $39.99, depending on the character size and style.

Popping with personality, each Squishmallows character’s background story is detailed on its hangtag. The unique line is made of super soft spandex “EF” and polyester stuffing as puffy as marshmallows.

Squishmallows are available at Target, Walgreens and anywhere toys are sold.

Caring for Squishmallows is easy; give them lots of love, machine wash in cold water and tumble-dry on low heat—and remember not to iron them.

I’ll preview more of these amazing plush buddies from Kellytoy as they showcase original and seasonal squads as well as brand new Squishmallows styles February 22-25 at Toy Fair New York (booth #1553).

Author’s daughter with part of her collection. She demands a preview of the latest Squishmallow offerings!

Join the #SquishmallowSquad online and follow @Squishmallows on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube.

The shape, look, feel, and texture of Squishmallow® branded plush toys constitute Kellytoy Worldwide, Inc.’s proprietary trade dress.

About Kellytoy

Kellytoy manufacturers a portfolio of award-winning every day and seasonal plush products that includes its best-selling Squishmallows, Kellybaby as well as a pet product line called Wags & Purrs™.

Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over.

Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises. www.kellytoy.com

Photo credit-Author/Kellytoy

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

