We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Official Trailer Release: October Faction

Official Trailer Release: October Faction

The adaptation of IDW Publishing’s comic book series written by Steve Niles, debuts on Netflix January 23!

IDW Entertainment, (Locke & Key) has an exciting new series  “October Faction”, set to debut on January 23rd. on Netflix, Here’s the official trailer –

IDW’s “October Faction” is a Men In Black meets “Riverdale” series where dark family secrets and simmering high school angst all collide against the struggle between monsters and humans.

Building on the success of IDW Publishing’s comic book series written by Steve Niles, “October Faction” follows Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their 17-year-old twins Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart). Subsequently, Geoff and Viv’s lives are turned upside down when they discover their seemingly unremarkable insurance sales rep parents are, in fact, (spoiler alert!) trained assassins who hunt monsters.

“October Faction’’ is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment.  IDW Entertainment is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series.

The series was adapted and created by Damian Kindler (“American Gods”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Krypton”) who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.  Kindler is currently executive producing the third season of “American Gods”.

I hope to secure interviews through IDW Entertainment/Publishing with Damian Kindler, J.C. MacKenzie, Gabriel Darku and Aurora Burghart soon! 

 

Art credit- Netflix

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

