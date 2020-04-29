Game Announcement: Relic Hunters Legend!

Brazil-based developer Rogue Snail and their latest game, Relic Hunters Legend which GameSpot described as “If Cartoon Network Made Destiny”. A sequel to the award-winning Relic Hunters Zero— which is currently rated 9 out of 10 with over 6,000 positive Steam reviews – Relic Hunters Legend will launch on Steam Early Access for Windows PC and Mac in Q3 2020.

Having made games for over a decade, Rogue Snail is another critically acclaimed example of the great things happening in Brazil’s thriving games industry and is a prominent member of Brazil Games — an export program created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

Their first game Relic Hunters Zero earned a BNDES Entertainment Game award during Brazil’s Independent Game Festival (BIG Festival) in 2015 while Relic Hunters Legend earned GDC Play 2019’s Best in Play.

An innovative take on the top-down shooter, Relic Hunters Legends blends classic loot-shooter action with deep RPG elements and aspects of vertical-3D gameplay, wrapped up in intense cooperative multiplayer mayhem. Players embark on a touching tale of friendship as they take on the role of a mysterious time-traveler who joins forces with a rag-tag group of would-be heroes to defeat the time-thieving Duke Ducan who has stolen the past.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rogue Snail was founded in 2013 by CEO and Game Designer, Mark Venturelli, one of the minds behind Dungeonland — the only Brazilian game to make Steam’s top 10 best-selling game list — along with Brazil Games’ Behold Studios, creators of the award-winning Chromasquad. Rogue Snail infuses their love of games in all that they do — and it shows! Whether they are organizing charitable events or developing award-winning games, the team continually strives for excellence.

Brazil Games has worked tirelessly for the past decade to support thriving Brazilian game studios internationally — funding their attendance at international video game events and connecting them with partnerships and financial backing opportunities. As the 13th largest games maker in the world, Brazil’s local industry has a current growth rate of 13.5 percent annually and accounts for $1.6 billion USD of the world’s video game-related revenue. Through their work with their affiliate studios, Brazil Games is an integral part of their success!

I’ll have a full review soon! They’ve already blazed through their Kickstarter goal and are working on stretch goals if you’d like to try the game currently in beta testing, and become a founder go to the Relic Hunter Legends Kickstarter page here

Or go directly to the Steam store for East it access!

Image credit: Brazil Games