Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / All Things Geek / Game Announcement: Relic Hunters Legend!

Game Announcement: Relic Hunters Legend!

Brazil’s top game designers at Rogue Snail, Invites Gamers to Embark on a touching tale of friendship, time-travel, & loot! From the creators of Chroma Squad, Dungeonland and Relic Hunters Zero!

by Leave a Comment

Brazil-based developer Rogue Snail and their latest game, Relic Hunters Legend which GameSpot described as “If Cartoon Network Made Destiny”. A sequel to the award-winning Relic Hunters Zero— which is currently rated 9 out of 10 with over 6,000 positive Steam reviews –  Relic Hunters Legend will launch on Steam Early Access for Windows PC and Mac in Q3 2020.

Having made games for over a decade, Rogue Snail is another critically acclaimed example of the great things happening in Brazil’s thriving games industry and is a prominent member of Brazil Games — an export program created by the Brazilian Game Companies Association, ABRAGAMES, in partnership with Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

Their first game Relic Hunters Zero earned a BNDES Entertainment Game award during Brazil’s Independent Game Festival (BIG Festival) in 2015 while Relic Hunters Legend earned GDC Play 2019’s Best in Play. 

An innovative take on the top-down shooter, Relic Hunters Legends blends classic loot-shooter action with deep RPG elements and aspects of vertical-3D gameplay, wrapped up in intense cooperative multiplayer mayhem. Players embark on a touching tale of friendship as they take on the role of a mysterious time-traveler who joins forces with a rag-tag group of would-be heroes to defeat the time-thieving Duke Ducan who has stolen the past.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rogue Snail was founded in 2013 by CEO and Game Designer, Mark Venturelli, one of the minds behind Dungeonland — the only Brazilian game to make Steam’s top 10 best-selling game list — along with Brazil Games’ Behold Studios, creators of the award-winning Chromasquad. Rogue Snail infuses their love of games in all that they do — and it shows! Whether they are organizing charitable events or developing award-winning games, the team continually strives for excellence.

Brazil Games has worked tirelessly for the past decade to support thriving Brazilian game studios internationally — funding their attendance at international video game events and connecting them with partnerships and financial backing opportunities. As the 13th largest games maker in the world, Brazil’s local industry has a current growth rate of 13.5 percent annually and accounts for $1.6 billion USD of the world’s video game-related revenue. Through their work with their affiliate studios, Brazil Games is an integral part of their success! 

I’ll have a full review soon! They’ve already blazed through their Kickstarter goal and are working on stretch goals if you’d like to try the game currently in beta testing, and become a founder go to the Relic Hunter Legends Kickstarter page here

Or go directly to the Steam store for East it access!

Image credit: Brazil Games

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.