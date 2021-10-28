“Rise of a Superman” Micheal B. Jordan brings “Val-Zod” to HBO!



Outlier Society is a cutting-edge production company and home to Actor/Producer Michael B. Jordan.

The company has recently signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros and is focused on showcasing an eclectic and inclusive lineup of diverse stories and voices.

In the comics, Val fights Superman which I’m sure will be a huge event in the series! Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters are writing the show.



Who is Val-Zod?

Val-Zod is one of the last Kryptonians of his universe and the second to use the mantle of Superman. The character Val Zod first appeared in Earth 2 #19 (March, 2014) by the creative team of Taylor, Scott & Rocha.

Becoming the last of his House after his parents’ execution by Krypton’s court, Val quickly made friends with fellow orphan Kara Zor-El. Moments before Krypton’s destruction, Val, Kara, Kal-El and another child managed to escape and survive their planet’s destruction thanks to Jor-El and Lara.

Val Zod was raised as a pacifist.

His belief that any violence, including war, is unjustifiable under any circumstances, and that all disputes should be settled by peaceful means makes his solutions more nuanced in the comics than the typical “punch first ask questions later that have historically defined a typical Superman story.

Falling on Earth, he was found by Terry Sloan who offered him asylum to “protect” him from the outside world, becoming a recluse. While the time he was captured, he helped Sloan developing the Firepits.

He was found by the new Wonders who were looking for the mysterious alien to fight a brainwashed Superman and they discovered that he too was a Kryptonian.

Though he has identical power set of Earth based Kryptonians, Val-Zod’s story is quite unique he’s not simply “Superman but Black” and it’s worth digging up past issues to read the excellent stories he’s featured in. And what about his character that makes him so special.

Val Zod battles Agoraphobia.

Agoraphobia is a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult or that help wouldn’t be available if things go wrong. Many people assume agoraphobia is simply a fear of open spaces, but it’s actually a more complex condition. Someone with agoraphobia may be scared of traveling on public transport.

Suffering a panic attack after being freed, Val revealed that he spent most of his life on a capsule, thus he was afraid of open spaces. So Lois told him that it was okay to be afraid and that, being a Kryptonian, he could do something to help everyone.

Due to being confined in a room for most of his life, Val has absorbed minimum solar radiation, which makes his Kryptonian powers very weak. But after the days passed and he absorbed more solar energy, Val’s powers successfully grew to the same level of otherKryptonians. This aspect of Val is intriguing for an indestructible character to suffer from and I hope they explore this aspect of his personality in the series.

Who Created Val-Zod?

Tom Taylor critically acclaimed writer of Injustice: Gods Among Us, the comic book adaptation of the video game of the same name, Nicola Scott penciler and collaborator with writer Gail Simone on Birds of Prey and Secret Six. In 2010, she drew the Wonder Woman tie-in to Blackest Night. In July 2010, Scott was announced as the artist of the Teen Titans starting with issue #88 And the late · Robson Rocha (b. 1980 – d.July 11, 2021) a promising DC Comic Chiaroscuro Studios comic book artist who tragically died of Covid-19.

Other Outlier Society Projects

Film projects on Outlier Society’s upcoming slate include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of the Akwaeke Emezi novel You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty, the DC Comics live-action adaptation of Static Shock, which is being scripted by Randy McKinnon, with Reginald Hudlin also producing alongside Outlier.

Jordan is quite busy and prolific he will next be seen starring in the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal For Jordan, and he is in pre-production on Creed III for MGM, which Jordan will direct as well as return in the role of Adonis Creed.

I’ll have more on this story as it develops!

About Micheal B. Jordan

Micheal is known for his film roles as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station (2013), boxer Donnie Creed in Creed (2015), and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018), all three of which were written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Jordan reprised the role of Creed in Creed II (2018), and Killmonger in What If…? (2021), and is set to star and make his directorial debut in Creed III (2022).

Follow Jordan’s Production Company Outlier Society on Instagram for more updates!

Art Credit -DC Comics