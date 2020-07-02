Separate and Unequal: Why We Need To Defund the Police and Invest in Black Communities

Separate Black men in this country learn the drill early on — or find out the hard way. I was born in 1968 and grew up in the North Central Bronx. We were middle class and my neighbors were not affluent, but our community was richly vibrant, predominantly made up of Afro-Caribbean, Latinx, and some Italian and Jewish families. Growing up in the Bronx in the late ’70s and early ’80s, I became adept at putting white folks in authority at ease. It was an important survival skill. Understand, I wasn’t in trouble a lot. Thankfully, I had both parents involved in my sister’s and my life. My folks were both hard-working immigrants from Barbados. They wanted for us what all parents want for their children — a good education for their kids, prosperity and meaningful lives. Many of my childhood friends didn’t have the support I had. Still, while with some Italian friends of mine one night, I was singled out by police officers and made to empty my pockets. My white friends didn’t have to. When one of my friends tried to intervene on my behalf, he was told, “Shut your mouth or put your hands on the car like your Jig buddy.” That was my reality. That factor and the excellent schools are the main reasons my wife and I decided to move to Maplewood, New Jersey after our second child was born. Fortunately, my family and I now live in a diverse, welcoming community. My interactions with the NYPD back then were vastly different from those I’ve had with the police in affluent Maplewood. I’m still (and always will be) proud of my Caribbean and African roots. But nonetheless, even here, I always carry easily-accessible identification in case I’m pulled over by the police for an inquiry into my whereabouts and plans for the evening. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free RELATED: The One Thing I Need My White Friends To Do If They Want To Be Antiracist Allies To Black People Unequal COVID-19 came along to create the perfect storm of unemployment, lack of sufficient health care, and increasing incidents of police brutality — all of which have hit Black communities hardest. The numbers are staggering, and yet, there remains to be two different sets of rules for Black and White Americans. The federal government recently cut SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funding for millions of urban, mainly Black and Latinx families. Meanwhile, the federal government is now actively looking for ways to support businesses and individuals in places like mostly White, rural North Dakota, going so far as to waive the same work requirements that were used as an excuse to cut SNAP. I argue that a major reallocation of funds from police departments to other social service providers would create a community safety net better suited to these meet communities’ needs. Trained social workers and specialized response teams would be far better equipped to respond to situations like someone having a mental health crisis in public or passing bad checks than armed police officers currently are.

Of course, defunding the police and increasing funds to social services only works if the intention is to improve the situation for everyone.

What is evident to me, having lived on both sides of the fence, is that our government is and has been intent upon fueling the school-to-prison pipeline and the prison-industrial complex.

America jails more people than any other country, and I refuse to believe that is entirely accidental. American policing isn’t “broken,” it’s performing exactly as it was intended to.

The criminal justice system is one of the main tools of maintaining White Supremacy in the United States.

It’s been this way since the beginning. It’s a rarely known historical fact that organized police forces in the U.S. developed from a place of White patrollers preoccupation with what African-American slaves were doing.

That motivation hasn’t changed much since the patroller model lead to Jim Crow laws enforcing segregation after Emancipation, and leading up to the War on Drugs, “Broken Windows” policing and “stop-and-frisk” policies that disproportionately targeted people of color.

Lest you think the blame for this fall only on Republicans, it’s important to note that even Democrats have led such efforts, including former President Bill Clinton, whose disastrous 1994 COPS plan — an acronym for Community Oriented Policing Services — used federal money to pay for 100,000 new police officers.

Shifting money toward defense contractors and away from social programs only puts pressure on lawmakers to cut spending on essential services that would otherwise empower communities of color. This keeps the people living in those communities desperate, hopeless, and dependent upon the police to address community needs — needs those officers are simply untrained and unwilling to resolve peacefully.

While the White Supremacy we’re being forced to confront in American life right now wasn’t created by police officers alone, George Floyd’s murder and the brutal crackdowns we’ve seen in response to protests nationwide have thrown a spotlight on the striking duality of racial bias within modern policing organizations.

As Americans sit amazed by the hyper-militarized police departments they’re witnessing in action online, shifting money from police departments’ budgets for those excessive paramilitary vehicles and weapons and using those same funds to create more affordable housing and mental health services is, at the very least, a good start with definable goals.

In doing so, the role police play in our daily lives can reasonably shrink. They will no longer be needed in response to issues with the homeless, mental health crises, school children, or any other type of situation where the best solution is definitely not asking someone to show up with a gun.

This is the sad legacy we all witnessed leading up to George Floyd’s last breath.

What are we prepared to do now?

Defund the police. Invest in Black communities.

